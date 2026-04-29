5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Margo's Got Money Troubles

Based on Rufi Thorpe's best-selling novel of the same name, the Apple TV series "Margo's Got Money Troubles" boasts an outstanding cast, a deeply fun and surprisingly emotional story, and a unique visual style pioneered by showrunner David E. Kelley. So what's it about, and what should you watch if you love this quirky, heartwarming, and empowering series?

"Margo's Got Money Troubles" stars Oscar nominee Elle Fanning as Margo Millet, a young woman who's a talented writer and working towards an undergraduate degree when she finds herself in a romantic entanglement with her married English professor Mark Gable (Michael Angarano). When Margo gets pregnant, she decides to keep the baby, much to the chagrin of Mark and his powerful mother Elizabeth (Marcia Gay Harden), but there's a problem: having a baby is really expensive. When two of her three roommates move out over Margo's constantly crying baby Bodhi, Margo finds herself in a bind — but along the way, she reunites with her wrestler father Jinx (a perfectly cast Nick Offerman), gets emotional support from her over-the-top mom Shyanne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and figures out a new career move: posting on the adult website OnlyFans under the name HungryGhost.

"Margo's Got Money Troubles" is unbelievably charming, heartfelt, funny, and sweet ... so what pairs perfectly with this show? Here are five shows you should definitely check out if you're a big fan of "Margo's Got Money Troubles."