'80s Fantasy TV Shows That Deserve A Reboot

The 1980s was a major time for television. There were many '80s TV flops worth watching, while the biggest sitcoms of the era were downright iconic. "Cheers" and "The Golden Girls" alone changed the television landscape forever. Meanwhile, beloved programs "Hill Street Blues" and "Miami Vice" were prominent examples of cop shows that eternally upended what viewers thought these programs could deliver. It was a new age for television, and the boldest pieces of small screen storytelling reinforced what an exciting age it was to live through.

However, the '80s were also home to several fantasy TV shows that might not have gotten the proper recognition or creative execution they deserved. Some thrived, but many didn't for a multitude of reasons. With decades existing between now and when they first hit the airwaves, now could be the time for five particularly compelling '80s fantasy shows to return in rebooted forms. These fantasy programs are ripe for radical overhauls on several fronts. Some would simply be cool to see carry on the positive legacies of their predecessors. Others were shows that didn't quite hit the creative bullseye last time.

Whatever the reason, these five fantasy TV shows from the '80s have plenty to offer modern audiences. Hollywood needs to break out some real magic and make these reboots a reality.