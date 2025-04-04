The 10 Best '80s Sitcoms Ranked

Sitcoms have been around for a long time, with 1946's "Pinwright's Progress" being the first one on television. Since then, the format has evolved considerably, and each decade has its fair share of series to choose from. While there are plenty of great sitcoms from various eras of television, the 1980s has some of the best to ever reach the airwaves. This was the decade that saw Sam and Diane, the Cosby family, and so many more tackle life's problems throughout popular culture.

The '80s were a golden age of American sitcom television, and there are plenty of amazing ones to choose from. Finding the best of them all is subjective, as everyone has their preferences. We took a look at the IMDb and Metacritic scores for every 1980s show and found the best by aggregating their values to see which ones rose to the top.

To qualify, a series has to have premiered sometime after January 1, 1980, and before December 31, 1989. Shows that started in the 1970s, like "M*A*S*H," "Happy Days," "Three's Company," "The Jeffersons," and "Laverne & Shirley," all of which had long runs in the '80s, don't qualify. Each of these sitcoms aired during the best decade sitcoms had to offer, and they're ranked by how well they brought in viewers, the awards they won along the way, and their impact on popular culture, much of which remains to this day.