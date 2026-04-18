15 Best Superhero TV Shows Ever Made, Ranked
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Superhero TV shows need no introduction. The genre has become a staple of both network TV and streaming, as there's constantly a high demand for capes and cowls. The big question is, which are the best series featuring our favorite heroes?
We took a look at some of the top superhero shows rated on Rotten Tomatoes and applied our own experience with all things comic book-related to pick out the best in class. While there might be dispute over the final positions in the actual ranking, the consensus is that these are among the top shows ever produced in the genre.
Keep in mind that this list is about superheroes, so a series like "The Penguin" will have to be excluded. Antiheroes may still make the cut here, but it's tough to argue that there's a single heroic bone in the body of the villainous Oz Cobb.
15. The Flash
- Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker
- Creators: Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg, Geoff Johns
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
It's amazing to think that "The Flash" started as a spinoff of "Arrow," but it went on to have a longer run, concluding after nine seasons, and became a cornerstone of the Arrowverse. More importantly, Grant Gustin's Barry Allen became the definitive version of the character for a generation. In fact, there are still fans who would love to see Gustin return as the Flash in James Gunn's DC Universe — likely more than those calling for Ezra Miller's return.
Even though "The Flash" oscillates in quality in the latter seasons, and the whole Team Flash storyline overpowers the central character at times, there's an undeniable charm to the show that borrows freely from the Flash's expansive canon. Gustin captures the heart of the Scarlet Speedster, while the supporting cast — featuring the likes of Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, and Jesse L. Martin — helps to elevate the series beyond a traditional villain of the week setup to must-watch superhero TV.
14. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Cast: Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet
- Creators: Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%
- Where to Watch: Disney+
There was a time when Marvel TV shows and movies didn't cross over. Consequently, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." felt like a breath of fresh air in 2013. While the story functions mostly independently of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the inclusion of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and occasional mention of wider events form a tie-in connection that slots the show into canon. Having said that, it's one of those rare Marvel series that's accessible to both hardcore and casual superhero fans, since it simplifies the narrative beats and universe-building over seven seasons.
"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." also does a fantastic job of introducing new and compelling characters. From Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson to Ming-Na Wen's Melinda May, it's all too easy to get behind these S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, as they tackle dangerous threats and combat the evil forces of Hydra. Some fans say "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is even better than the star-studded Marvel Disney+ shows that came later.
13. Peacemaker
- Cast: John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks
- Creator: James Gunn
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
Who would have thought that a show about a D-list DC character with an appetite for destruction could be this good?! After being introduced in "The Suicide Squad" and killing the beloved Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), Christopher Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), receives his redemption arc in his own solo series. Series creator James Gunn balances the action and comedy here, showcasing how Peacemaker isn't a traditional superhero but demonstrates a desire to change, even if he can't leave all his bad habits behind.
Apart from all the DC Easter eggs in "Peacemaker," there's also a bashful and heart-warming quality to the series, as Peacemaker and his band of misfits, affectionately known as the 11th Street Kids, try to save the world in their own unique way. The team might be all over the place and make outrageous mistakes, but everybody's heart is in the right place, and they care — including the eccentric Vigilante (Freddie Stroma).
12. Batman
- Cast: Adam West, Burt Ward, Alan Napier
- Creator: William Dozier
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 72%
- Where to Watch: Apple TV, Prime Video
Let's be real for a second here. If 1966's "Batman" hadn't succeeded, chances are that superhero TV may have died right there and then. However, with Adam West's Caped Crusader and Burt Ward's Robin suiting up and using a whole plethora of Bat-themed products to face off against a litany of colorful foes, the show transcended comic book audiences and found a mainstream appeal.
The premise is simple: Batman and the Boy Wonder team up to beat the latest villain(s) of the week and protect Gotham City from their nefarious (and sometimes hilarious) schemes across three seasons. "Batman" isn't as dark and gloomy as recent iterations of the Dark Knight, though, as it values a sense of humor and keeps camp at its core. Consequently, it isn't too outrageous to see the Dark Knight busting a move on the dancefloor, or the rogues playing a game of baseball in prison. Holy fun times, Batman!
11. Jessica Jones
- Cast: Krysten Ritter, Rachael Taylor, Mike Colter
- Creator: Melissa Rosenberg
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%
- Where to Watch: Disney+
Throughout its three-season run, "Jessica Jones" shakes up the genre through its differentiating hook: Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) used to be a superhero, but a trauma leads to her opening up a private investigation agency. While she still holds the ability to punch a hole through criminals, it's fun to see her use a different skill set to solve crimes. Plus, who can't help but love Jessica's dry and cynical remarks about everything around her?
The first season of "Jessica Jones" introduces one of the TV characters we love to hate in the form of Kilgrave (David Tennant). There's a terrifying aspect to this character, as his mind-controlling powers wreak havoc on Jessica's life, and he commits horrific crimes. Through this, he becomes a dreaded villain — not just in this show, but in all comic book adaptations. Like "Daredevil" and "Luke Cage," "Jessica Jones" explores the person beneath the superhero and puts their fears and personal demons on display. It's not only the bad guys who need to be overcome here.
10. Arrow
- Cast: Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards
- Creators: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86%
- Where to Watch: Apple TV, Prime Video
After Marvel successfully launched the MCU, DC played catch-up to do the same. What it didn't realize is that it had the right prototype under its nose. "Arrow" built the foundation for the popular Arrowverse timeline on a fraction of the budget of the films. It also breathed new life into the character of the Green Arrow, infusing more realism and grittiness into the Emerald Archer.
Stephen Amell stars as Oliver Queen, a reckless billionaire playboy who gains a fresh perspective on life after a tragic event leaves him stranded on a dangerous island for five years. When he returns home, he vows to save his city from sinister elements, but he isn't alone in his quest as he forms a team of like-minded heroes. While "Arrow" borrows from all over the place, including turning Oliver into Batman at times, it hits a bullseye as an enjoyable and captivating series. If the latter seasons had been better, "Arrow" would be higher on this list, because those earlier episodes still hold up.
9. Invincible
- Cast: Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh
- Creator: Robert Kirkman
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 99%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
On the surface, "Invincible" looks like your average coming-of-age superhero story, as teenager Mark Grayson (voiced by Steven Yeun) learns how to manage his extraordinary abilities and follow in the footsteps of his superpowered dad, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). However, the animated series turns out to be so much more than that, as it blurs moral lines, poses existential questions about humanity, and focuses on how major events transform these characters' lives.
"Invincible" is also an adaptation that respects its source material — perhaps even surpassing the comic book created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, John Rauch, and Ryan Ottley in places. It isn't afraid of being real in a genre that tends to value fantasy and escapism over genuine authenticity. In Mark's world, there are consequences for every choice and action. For the characters, the repercussions are often harsh. For the viewers, it's a gripping and bloody brilliant superhero drama that keeps you locked in for multiple seasons.
8. Legion
- Cast: Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Aubrey Plaza
- Creator: Noah Hawley
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%
- Where to Watch: Hulu
Marvel Comics fans, especially those who read "X-Men" titles in the '90s, will know all about Professor Xavier's powerful son, David Haller, also known as Legion. His abilities may even surpass his father's talents, but he's more dangerous because of his dissociative identity disorder, which enables him to alter reality. The "Legion" TV show borrows loosely from the comic book origin to tell a story about David (played by Dan Stevens), who tries to figure out what's happening to him after he's diagnosed with schizophrenia and placed in mental health facilities, while also navigating the insidious forces who want to use him for their own purposes.
What's remarkable about "Legion" is how it doesn't feel like a straight-up superhero show across three seasons. Showrunner Noah Hawley brings a surreal quality to the series that keeps both characters and viewers on their toes about what's real and what isn't. It's abstract and ambiguous, much like its protagonist, who happens to be one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel Universe.
7. Superman & Lois
- Cast: Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Alex Garfin
- Creators: Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88%
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
"Superman & Lois" arrived at the tail end of the Arrowverse in 2021. At this point, it was clear that the universe was on its last legs and everything was wrapping up, so it felt strange to give Tyler Hoechlin's Man of Steel his own starring series so late in the game. Well, it might have proved a blessing in disguise, because over four seasons, "Superman & Lois" tells a more deeply personal and family-oriented story about Supes than what's been seen onscreen before.
This series captures the earnestness and compassion of the character, who tries to be everything for the world, as well as his family and friends. Despite being one of the most powerful beings in the universe, Clark Kent is humanized and rendered powerless in numerous situations here, such as when his wife, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), is diagnosed with cancer and his children, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass/Michael Bishop), don't listen to him and find themselves in danger. The series finale is also an absolute tearjerker that encompasses everything special about Superman.
6. Todd McFarlane's Spawn
- Cast: Keith David, Dominique Jennings, Richard Dysart
- Creator: Todd McFarlane
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 89%
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
Arriving a few months before the 1997 live-action film, "Todd McFarlane's Spawn" embraces the dark nature of the character and source material. This isn't a happy story by any means, as assassin Al Simmons (voiced by Keith David) lands in Hell and then cuts a deal to return to Earth and see his wife again. In exchange, he must serve as a soldier of Hell, though this becomes complicated as Al grapples with the sins of his past and his desire for atonement.
Released by HBO, "Spawn" isn't a kid-friendly animated show. It's violent, mature, and edgy in a way that wasn't common when it was released. In addition, David firmly establishes himself as the voice of Spawn, while he's supported by the likes of Ming-Na Wen, Ronny Cox, and Eric Roberts, who all lend their voices to the series. Undoubtedly, "Spawn" is one of the best and most popular animated superhero shows.
5. Smallville
- Cast: Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk
- Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%
- Where to Watch: Hulu
Does "Smallville" respect canon? No, not really. But how can anyone dislike a show that's a coming-of-age story for Clark Kent (Tom Welling) dripping with equal amounts of teen drama and superheroic shenanigans? In a way, this 10-season series allows the viewer to understand who Clark is at his core before he embraces the red boots and cape. It's an insight into his hopes and dreams before he became the protector of the world.
What "Smallville" also does incredibly well is to integrate other parts of the DC Universe into this series, serving as a template for the future Arrowverse. This includes the likes of Arthur Curry (Alan Ritchson) and Oliver Queen (Justin Hartley) meeting Clark and forming a prototype version of the Justice League, and analyzing how the relationship between Lex Luthor (Michael Rosenbaum) and Clark could have turned out much differently. Speaking of the latter, there's simply no disputing that Rosenbaum portrays one of the best versions of Lex Luthor ever seen onscreen.
4. The Boys
- Cast: Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid
- Creator: Eric Kripke
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
"The Boys" starts off as an anti-superhero series, demonstrating how these supes are self-serving and can't be trusted — especially the man-baby Homelander (Antony Starr). So it's up to Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and the rest of the Boys to take down Vought International's chosen ones. However, as the series progresses through its five seasons, allegiances shift, as many supes come to reject Homelander's ways and team up with the Boys to end the tyranny.
While "The Boys" is known for its disturbing scenes and wicked sense of humor, it's a sharply written satirical show about the dangers of turning a blind eye to fascism and allowing power to be left unchecked. At some point, the evil festers in the very fabric of society, and we question if we have all lost our minds. Much like "The Simpsons," "The Boys" also has a knack for predicting real-life world events, even if they might have seemed improbable when the writers put pen to paper.
3. X-Men: The Animated Series
- Cast: Cedric Smith, Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann
- Creators: Eric Lewald, Mark Edward Edens, Sidney Iwanter
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%
- Where to Watch: Disney+
If you want someone's brain to explode, ask them to understand the "X-Men" comic book timeline. From savage lands to reincarnations and reboots of reboots, it's difficult to keep track of the mutant mayhem here. This is what makes "X-Men: The Animated Series" that much more impressive, as it strips back all the nonsense to focus on an easy-to-follow narrative. It's about understanding Professor Charles Xavier's (voiced by Cedric Smith) dream of creating a better world for both humans and mutants to live and prosper in harmony.
"X-Men" promotes messages of tolerance and respect for diversity through its storytelling. Throughout the episodes and actions of the Children of the Atom, it's demonstrated how hate begets hate, and the only way to stop it is to accept that differences shouldn't divide us but should instead be celebrated. The animated series knows how to play with its metaphors and allegories to deliver resounding themes that remain pertinent to this day. While the action and mutant powers are cool to witness, this show's message is where its true strength lies. In 2024, it received a revival in the shape of "X-Men '97."
2. Daredevil
- Cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson
- Creator: Drew Goddard
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%
- Where to Watch: Disney+
Daredevil is a complex character to get right onscreen. During the day, he's the lawyer Matt Murdock fighting for the underdogs of society, but in the evening, he beats criminals to a bloody pulp as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen. It's almost like these two sides of him are meant to be in constant conflict with each other. Charlie Cox gets this in his portrayal of the Marvel character in "Daredevil," baring his soul as someone who is at odds with his own morals, principles, perception of justice, and even religion.
While "Daredevil" is stacked on the action front, its character drama stands out as a true highlight, as this goes beyond good and evil. Whether it's examining the lethal enigma known as Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) or untangling complicated antiheroes like Elektra (Elodie Yung) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), this show dives deeper into its characters and motivations than most superhero shows. While "Daredevil" concluded after three seasons, the adventures continued in the revival series "Daredevil: Born Again," which carries a similar tone as the original show.
1. Batman: The Animated Series
- Cast: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Loren Lester
- Creators: Bruce Timm, Eric Radomski
- Rotten Tomatoes Score: 100%
- Where to Watch: HBO Max
When talking about the G.O.A.T., you can't ignore "Batman: The Animated Series." It's established itself as the quintessential iteration of the Dark Knight, with viewers appreciating how it balances decades of complicated lore to tell a definitive story of DC's famous hero and his infamous rogues' gallery. This isn't only one of the greatest animated series of all time; it's the best superhero TV show, period.
The Dark Deco art style gives the animation a timeless quality, while the voice cast might be one of the best ever assembled. The late Kevin Conroy shall forever be remembered as the voice of Batman, while Mark Hamill remains as synonymous with the Joker as he is with Luke Skywalker. From the story to the animation and cast, everything clicks in "Batman: The Animated Series," culminating in a show that continues to be as impressive now as it was when it debuted in 1992. Hang the DVD box set in the Louvre!