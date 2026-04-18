15 Best Superhero TV Shows Ever Made, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Superhero TV shows need no introduction. The genre has become a staple of both network TV and streaming, as there's constantly a high demand for capes and cowls. The big question is, which are the best series featuring our favorite heroes?

We took a look at some of the top superhero shows rated on Rotten Tomatoes and applied our own experience with all things comic book-related to pick out the best in class. While there might be dispute over the final positions in the actual ranking, the consensus is that these are among the top shows ever produced in the genre.

Keep in mind that this list is about superheroes, so a series like "The Penguin" will have to be excluded. Antiheroes may still make the cut here, but it's tough to argue that there's a single heroic bone in the body of the villainous Oz Cobb.