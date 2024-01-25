'80s TV Flops That Are Actually Worth Watching

After a rocky start, the United States experienced a period of impressive economic growth through much of the 1980s. And one of the things that all that excess money was spent on was television. Every pilot season that decade saw a massive influx of new shows vying to become the next big thing — to say nothing of all the mid-season replacements. But with only three major networks for the first half of the '80s (Fox didn't join the fray until 1986) and cable not yet having established itself as a viable home for original programming, there was only so much room in the schedule. Not to mention, juggernauts like "Cheers," "The Cosby Show," and "The Golden Girls" set the bar extremely high as to what constituted a hit show during the era.

All that is to say that the majority of shows didn't have a chance. Granted, most of the '80s shows that didn't get a second season — if they even survived to the end of their first — are best left as forgotten footnotes of the decade. But some shows that met a swift demise didn't deserve that fate, and moreover, they actually hold up pretty well to being revisited now. And that last point is especially impressive, given that there are a number of shows that were successful in the '80s that have aged so poorly they are borderline unwatchable these days. Here are the best TV flops from the '80s, the gold that fell through the pan and got lost in the decades since.