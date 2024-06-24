Shelley Duvall's Tragic True Life Story

In the annals of film history, "The Shining" will probably always be mired in some sort of controversial air. One could attribute the urban legends it spawned to the various bizarre things that happened on the set, though it's much more likely to do with the longstanding belief that the filmmaking process drove star Shelley Duvall out of Hollywood.

It's the sort of story that writes itself, even before you add in the horror movie undertones. "Everyone's always interested in downfall stories," said her longtime partner, musician Dan Gilroy, in a 2024 interview with The New York Times. "It's all over the internet: 'Look at her now' and 'You won't believe what she looks like now.' Every celebrity gets that treatment." Gilroy's account is certainly true for Duvall, as the idea that she was injured physically and mentally by a genius filmmaker working on one of the greatest horror movies of all time appears to have captivated the greater public consciousness almost completely. Even those innocently wondering where Duvall has been since shooting the 1980 film have to sort through all manner of rumors and gossip to find the truth.

Fortunately, in concert with her welcome return to acting in the 2020s, there appears to be a concerted effort among journalists and admirers online alike to correct the record about Duvall's true life story. And while she certainly has had to persevere through hardship, much of it came not from one story she helped tell, but the stories people chose to tell about her. This is the full, tragic, and true life story of Shelley Duvall.