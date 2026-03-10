'80s TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once
The 1980s were a time of prosperity, neon, and side ponytails. They were also an age of much-beloved television series; programs that have retroactively defined a decade. They influenced fashion, pop culture and the national memory alike, carving out niches for themselves in the minds and hearts of thousands.
It was a time of grand variety — while it contained a march of family sitcoms like "Family Ties" and "The Cosby Show," it also gave birth to slick soap operas like "Dynasty" and "Falcon Crest," full-blooded action series like "MacGyver" and "The Fall Guy," and straightforward procedurals like "L.A Law" and "Hill Street Blues." This is a list — created using authorial opinion — which plucks the best of the best from 10 years of programming. Here are 12 essential shows which more than did their part to define the 1980s, and ought to be watched by anyone who loves the greed decade.
Punky Brewster
- Cast: Soleil Moon Frye, George Gaynes, Cherie Johnson, Susie Garrett
- Showrunner: Art Dielhenn
- Runtime: 4 Seasons, 88 Episodes
- Rating: TV-G
- Where to watch: Peacock
Capturing the fashion and feeling of the early-to-mid 1980s like no other show, "Punky Brewster" had hundreds of kids wishing for a golden retriever and a neon-colored bedroom of their own. Like many sitcoms of the time, the series split the difference between workaday outings involving crushes and friendships gone sour, and tackling topical issues like homelessness, drug use and bullying. The show also dealt with world events like the Challenger space shuttle disaster, using a gritty, winning appeal that wasn't afraid to scare its young viewers.
The show follows titular heroine Penelope "Punky" Brewster (Soleil Moon Frye), a homeless girl whose mother abandons Punky and her dog, Brandon during a shopping trip. She's been living quietly in a vacant Chicago apartment on the kindness of Cherie (Cherie Johnson), a youngster her age who has been bringing her food and concealing her new friend's presence.
Punky is discovered by Henry (George Gaynes, a "Punky Brewster" actor who has sadly passed away), the manager of the building. Henry is crotchety, childless, and single, and seems to be happy living alone and running his photography shop. When he fails to find Punky's mother, he sends her off to foster care. But their separation causes both Punky and Henry to realize that they need each other, though they both must bend a little to realize that they're the family they've both been looking for.
The A-Team
- Cast: Mr. T, George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Dwight Schultz
- Showrunners: Stephen J. Cannell, Frank Lupo
- Runtime: 5 Seasons, 97 Episodes
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video
The 1980s were laden with cheesy action series, and "The A-Team" is one of the crown jewels of the era. With lovable characters and plenty of firepower, it also helped make Mr. T a household name, broadening the fame he earned with "Rocky III." For Mr. T alone, this show is a must-watch, as he gives an iconic and period-defining performance. But it's teamwork that makes the dream work among the cast of "The A-Team," and connoisseurs of ensemble thrill rides like "Burn Notice" will take to it like a duck to water.
The show centers around a group of four Army veterans: The cigar-chomping leader Colonel John '"Hannibal" Smith (George Peppard), chain-sporting airplane-phobic mechanic B.A. Baracus (Mr. T), silky-smooth confidence man of many identities Templeton "Faceman" Peck (Dirk Benedict), and delightfully dotty pilot H. M. "Howling Mad" Murdock (Dwight Schultz). Once members of the Special Forces, they roam the country solving problems for strangers while dodging the notice of military police, who want the team back in jail for crimes they didn't commit.
The Golden Girls
- Cast: Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty
- Showrunner: Susan Harris
- Runtime: 7 Seasons,180 Episodes
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: Hulu
Another series that's utterly emblematic of the 1980s, the best episodes of "The Golden Girls" remain so popular decades after it left the airwaves that it continues to define the culture. ABC and Hulu created a full-court press merchandising and publicity blitz for the show's fortieth anniversary in 2025 that saw a prime time special, the creation of multiple pop up restaurant experiences in major metropolises, and the release of a wave of self-promoting merchandise that would make even Enrique Mas (Chick Vennera) blush. In short, it's still the perfect time to head down to Miami for a slice of cheesecake.
The sitcom revolves around four roommates of a certain age: the wise but dateless Dorothy Zbornak (Beatrice Arthur), the ever-silly Rose Nylund (Betty White), the permanently man-hungry Blanche Devereaux (Rue McClanahan), and Dorothy's mom, the oft-wise but wildly blunt retiree Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty). Together, they laugh, love, and gossip together.
Murder, She Wrote
- Cast: Angela Lansbury, William Windom, Ron Masak
- Showrunners: Peter S. Fischer, Angela Lansbury
- Runtime: 12 Seasons, 264 Episodes
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: Tubi, Prime Video
Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) became the grand dame of the mystery genre in the 1980s, going on to rule CBS' Sunday night lineup for close to a decade. Multiple generations of fans have become enthralled by the common sense dispensed by Jess and her friends, and the longevity of "Murder, She Wrote" makes her one of the greatest detectives in TV history.
Jessica is a successful mystery writer who lives in Cabot Cove, Maine. She also works as an amateur sleuth, solving cases that often literally fall right into her lap. It's not an easy business; Jessica often finds herself dodging death while trying to bring in the bad guys. Ultimately she ends up surviving and thriving, with new material for her next book in hand.
Cheers
- Cast: Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, George Wendt
- Showrunners: Glenn Charles, Les Charles
- Runtime: 11 Seasons, 270 Episodes
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: Hulu, Paramount+, Pluto
That legendary theme song. The sound of the word "Norm!" ringing through the air. Everyone in the world has probably seen an episode of "Cheers" at least once in their life, but if you haven't, you need to. Not only does the show successfully capture the flavor of the period with ease, it's a true ensemble comedy that grows its characters, eventually making them into fascinating and well-rounded folks. No matter which era you're a fan of — if you're a Rebecca Howe (Kirstie Alley) or a Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) person — you're bound to have fun.
Cheers is the name of a bar owned and tended by former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Sam Malone (Ted Danson). The basement watering hole draws an unusual clientele and staff — everyone from know-it-all mailman Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger) to erudite psychiatrist Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer). Sam ends up falling for two entirely different women who cross his path over the course of the series — wannabe author Diane and the ambitiously social Rebecca — but his true love will always be his beloved tavern.
Magnum, P.I.
- Cast: Tom Selleck, John Hillerman, Roger E. Mosely
- Showrunners: Donald P. Bellisario, Glen A. Larson
- Runtime: 8 Seasons, 158 Episodes
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video
The precursor to all of those action shows that made the USA Network so successful in the 2000s, "Magnum, P.I." combines wit, action, and mystery into a single, irresistible package. It made Tom Selleck a household name and launched him as a major Hollywood player. It might occasionally coast on his charm and the tropical scenery, but it's good, solid lighthearted fare that captures the era just as well as "Miami Vice."
Private investigator Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV (Selleck) lives in paradise. The Hawaiian mansion he inhabits doesn't belong to him, but he subsists on the friendly dole of novelist Robin Masters, who allows Magnum to use his property in return for some unspecified favor Magnum did for him awhile back.
Magnum's foil is the ever-proper Jonathan Quayle Higgins III (John Hillerman), who works as a caretaker on the property and is heartily annoyed by Magnum's loose cannon ways. Higgins and Magnum often clash, but slowly develop a friendship in spite of himself. Rounding out the cast of "Magnum, P.I." are Magnum's other close associates; pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin (Roger E. Mosley) and bar owner Orville Wilbur Richard "Rick" Wright (Larry Manetti). Together, they fight crime.
Designing Women
- Cast: Dixie Carter, Delta Burke, Annie Potts, Meshach Taylor
- Showrunner: Linda Bloodworth-Thomason
- Runtime: 7 Seasons, 163 Episodes
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: Hulu
Sophisticated, lively, and filled with amazing '80's fashion, "Designing Women" is a bright-eyed ensemble comedy. It balances stories about serious national issues with silly plots that feature moments like a character getting her head stuck in the bannister at the governor's mansion.
Sugarbaker & Associates is an interior design firm led by the fearless feminist Julia "The Terminator" Sugarbaker (Dixie Carter). She employs her family and friends behind the desk — her self-absorbed ex-beauty queen sister, Suzanne (Delta Burke), divorcee and designer Mary Jo Shively (Annie Potts), Elvis-obsessed naïf and secretary Charlene Frazier (Jean Smart) and Anthony Bouvier (Meshach Taylor), an ex-con delivery man who works his way into the hearts of the Sugarbaker ladies. Together, they create, debate the issues of the day, and support one another through various personal crises.
Night Court
- Cast: Harry Anderson, John Larroquette, Markie Post
- Showrunner: Reinhold Weege
- Runtime: 9 Seasons, 193 Episodes
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: Prime Video
Workplace comedies were everywhere in the 1980s, and one of the most unique examples of the genre was "Night Court." Insightful and rich in comedic joy, it could be fearlessly silly one moment, then bend the plot and dazzle you with heart-tugging drama the next. Though it was gifted with a sequel series in 2023, nothing beats the original.
New York's Night Court is presided over by Judge Harold T. Stone (Harry Anderson), a Mel Tormé devotee who combines magic with fair-minded rulings. His two counsels are the sex-obsessed prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette) and uptight Princess Di-devotee and defense attorney Christine Sullivan (Markie Post). Other court personnel include dotty bailiff Bull Shannon (Richard Moll) and his no-nonsense colleague Roz Russell (Marsha Warfield). All of their lives become intertwined as cases (and years) pass through the court.
Dynasty
- Cast: John Forsythe, Linda Evans, Joan Collins
- Showrunner: Richard Allen Shapiro, Esther June Shapiro
- Runtime: 9 Seasons, 220 Episodes
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: Tubi, Pluto
This list wouldn't be complete without a nighttime soap opera. While most of the big names in the genre started out during the 1970s, "Dynasty" was born and bred in the 1980s, and its values, look and spirit were definitely forged by that materialistic decade. Big hair, big scandals, big jewels and big location shoots combined to result in a series that is utterly and thoroughly of its time (though arguably tempting for today's "Yellowstone" fans).
Blake Carrington (John Forsythe) is an oil executive who has a new, young wife named Krystle (Linda Evans). His three adult children — jealous and villainous Adam (Gordon Thomson), spoiled Fallon (Pamela Sue Martin) and closeted Steven (Al Corley) — all dislike Krystle to one degree or another. But no one loathes her more than Alexis (Joan Collins), Blake's ex, who is determined to win him back at any cost. Blake does what he can to keep the oil-drenched cash flowing while his kids squabble and Alexis and Krystle brawl. Romance, scandal and dirty business dealings ensue.
Moonlighting
- Cast: Bruce Willis, Cybill Shepherd, Allyce Beasley, Curtis Armstrong
- Showrunner: Glenn Gordon Caron
- Runtime: 5 Seasons, 66 Episodes
- Rating: TV-PG
- Where to watch: Hulu
It was prestige TV before prestige TV was cool. Genre-bending, fourth wall shattering, and utterly unique, audiences have "Moonlighting" to thank for modern shows like "Fleabag" that play with mood, themes and genres like a kid dabbling in finger paint. Emmy-winning and as heartbreaking as it is rib-tickling, its romantic storyline is its living center. But its breathless banter, twist-laden mysteries and careful character development are also likely to grab your attention.
Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd) is a broke former model who finds herself running one of her tax shelter businesses, Blue Moon Investigations, to put dinner on the table. Her lead detective is the immature and irreverent David Addison (Bruce Willis). Maddie and David get on either like oil and water or a house afire, depending on their moods, and much of the show revolves around their will-they-or-won't-they relationship.
Secretary Agnes DiPesto (Allyce Beasley) mans the front desk, forever answering the phone in rhyming cadences. Newbie detective Herbert Viola (Curtis Armstrong) learns the ropes at David's feet while yearning for Agnes. Together, they solve cases and drive each other crazy.
Square Pegs
- Cast: Sarah Jessica Parker, Amy Linker, Tracy Nelson, Jami Gertz
- Showrunner: Anne Beatts
- Runtime: 1 Season, 20 Episodes
- Rating: TV-G
- Where to watch: Fubo TV
Bear with us for an obscure one: "Square Pegs" lasted for one season, but it captured what it was like being a teenager during that era better than any other sitcom. Filled with relatable characters and funny observations of the human condition, it manages to be tenderhearted, too. It never caught on with real adolescents at the time, but those now-grown Gen X'ers who missed out on it back in the early '80s have begun to rediscover it years later.
Patty Greene (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Lauren Hutchinson (Amy Linker) are desperately uncool high school freshmen who are trying to make it with the popular clique. They're surrounded by nerds –Marshall Blechtman (John Femia) and Johnny "Slash" Ulasewicz (Merritt Butrick), just to name two — but they yearn to get into the good graces of queen bee Jennifer DiNuccio (Tracy Nelson). The show follows their failures and occasional successes, and the results will feel familiar to almost any '80s kid.
The Torkelsons/Almost Home
- Cast: Connie Ray, Olivia Burnette, Lee Norris, Brittany Murphy
- Showrunner: Michael Jacobs
- Runtime: 2 Seasons, 33 Episodes
- Rating: TV-G
- Where to watch: n/a
A lost treasure of the 1980s, "The Torkelsons" (called "Almost Home" in Season 2) will strike a chord with anyone who enjoyed future one-and-done cult series like "My So-Called Life" or sitcoms about poor working class folks like "Grace Under Fire" or "The Middle." Perhaps it was too sad to work as a long-term hit, but it's essential to watch the series and understand how many shows were inspired directly — or indirectly — by it.
Millicent Torkelson (Connie Ray) is an enterprising single mom who's trying to make her husband's abandonment of the family and their poverty seem like a fun adventure to her large brood. Eldest child Dorothy Jane (Olivia Burnette) is a wistful adolescent poet who has constant conversations with the "man in the moon" while perched on her bedroom windowsill. The other kids include Steven Floyd (Aaron Michael Metchik), Ruth Ann (Anna Slotky), Chuckie Lee (Lee Norris) and Mary Sue (Rachel Duncan).
NBC rebooted (and retitled) the show for Season 2, sending Millicent, Dorothy Jane, Chuckie Lee and Mary Sue to Seattle. There, Dorothy Jane experiences more typical teenage sitcom adventures while Millicent works as a nanny for the rich Morgan family — kids Molly (Brittany Murphy) and Gregory (Jason Marsden), and dad Brian (Perry King). The new title didn't gain them any new followers, but the show got an extended shelf life thanks to Disney channel reruns.