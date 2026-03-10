'80s TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Cast : Soleil Moon Frye, George Gaynes, Cherie Johnson, Susie Garrett

Showrunner : Art Dielhenn

Runtime : 4 Seasons, 88 Episodes

Rating : TV-G

Where to watch: Peacock

Capturing the fashion and feeling of the early-to-mid 1980s like no other show, "Punky Brewster" had hundreds of kids wishing for a golden retriever and a neon-colored bedroom of their own. Like many sitcoms of the time, the series split the difference between workaday outings involving crushes and friendships gone sour, and tackling topical issues like homelessness, drug use and bullying. The show also dealt with world events like the Challenger space shuttle disaster, using a gritty, winning appeal that wasn't afraid to scare its young viewers.

The show follows titular heroine Penelope "Punky" Brewster (Soleil Moon Frye), a homeless girl whose mother abandons Punky and her dog, Brandon during a shopping trip. She's been living quietly in a vacant Chicago apartment on the kindness of Cherie (Cherie Johnson), a youngster her age who has been bringing her food and concealing her new friend's presence.

Punky is discovered by Henry (George Gaynes, a "Punky Brewster" actor who has sadly passed away), the manager of the building. Henry is crotchety, childless, and single, and seems to be happy living alone and running his photography shop. When he fails to find Punky's mother, he sends her off to foster care. But their separation causes both Punky and Henry to realize that they need each other, though they both must bend a little to realize that they're the family they've both been looking for.