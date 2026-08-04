5 Predictions For Avengers: Doomsday

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

The next big Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up movie is getting closer. "Avengers: Doomsday," which will bring back the "Avengers" brand name and unite countless MCU superheroes, is set to drop in December 2026. The secretive marketing campaign for this tentpole has left people puzzling over what could happen. Inevitably, the internet is going wild with speculation and predictions over what will transpire in "Doomsday." What exactly is Doctor Doom's wicked plan? What superheroes will appear that haven't been announced? Who will live and who will die?

Concrete answers will remain elusive until the movie comes out. However, there are already enough breadcrumbs to cobble together five sturdy predictions for what will happen in "Avengers: Doomsday." Those breadcrumbs don't just come from the posters and trailers for "Doomsday." Instead, they're also informed by external elements like the recent creative trajectory of the MCU, as well as what kind of movies Marvel Studios is planning to release in the future. In absorbing the entire franchise tableau "Avengers: Doomsday" inhabits, one can get a better sense of what might happen in this highly anticipated title.