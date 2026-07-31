Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Explained: Full Breakdown

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

After a five-year wait, Spider-Man's return to our screens is being heralded as the best Spidey movie in decades, putting Peter Parker (Tom Holland) back on a path towards rebuilding the relationships with best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) that he made them forget.

Yes, the appearance of Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) is the next step in the path towards rebooting the X-Men within the MCU, and Peter's Universal Inhibitor could be a major threat if any villain gets their hands on it, but the movie itself closes out on a smaller, personal note. After another near-death experience, and a heartbreaking realization that MJ can't remember their relationship, we are at least left with a sign that things could possibly get back to how they were before Doctor Strange's spell was cast for Peter and his friends, as Ned remembers their secret handshake and Peter's name.

There's a lot to unpack there, but for those of you who wait around for an extra 10 or so minutes, there are even more questions raised about the character's future. After assuming we'd next see Peter live up to Aunt May's (Marisa Tomei) suggestion that he doesn't need to do this alone anymore, reconnecting with Ned as a result, the post-credits scene throws the idea of him staying and fighting crime in New York out the window altogether. We don't know for sure when we'll next see Spidey onscreen, but this brief post-credits tease leaves a few clues that we'll unpack below.