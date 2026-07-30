Jean Grey's MCU Powers In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Explained

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" gave us the best live-action Spidey in decades, and it also introduces a future member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men. After much speculation, Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) indeed joins the movie. Interestingly enough, her mutant abilities have been reimagined quite a bit — presumably because she's still young and her powers are developing, and because the limitations the MCU narrative poses make her a far better fit for Spider-Man's (Tom Holland) street-level heroics.

The MCU Jean's main telepathic ability is "jumping" into people, and it's so strong that she can even use it on Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and what seems like a version of his Professor Hulk persona. This power enables her to see into her targets' minds and control their bodies while the host's own mind experiences a temporary blackout. While her jumps have a 30-foot radius, Jean can chain them at a rapid pace, effectively teleporting from brain to brain. If she runs out of people within the host's projection radius, she can simply stop the jump chain and return into her own body.

Apart from the radius limitation, Jean's powers have one caveat. Spider-Man (and, eventually, the Hulk) can resist her takeover and kick her out of their heads, possibly due to their genetic makeup being a very different beast from baseline humans.