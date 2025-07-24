The Fantastic Four: First Steps Ending Explained

After being exposed to cosmic radiation, the Fantastic Four — composed of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) — are Earth's greatest heroes. They've fought bad guys for four years when Sue finally gets pregnant. Around this time, Shalla-Bal, aka Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), arrives to warn humanity of Galactus' impending arrival, in which he will devour the planet.

The Fantastic Four journey to a distant planet to meet with Galactus face to face to try to convince him to spare Earth, and Galactus says he'd be willing to skip their world if they're willing to hand over Sue's unborn child, Franklin. They refuse and barely escape with their lives, and upon arriving back on Earth, they tell everyone they need to find another way to stop Galactus even though everyone else seems super onboard with just sacrificing Franklin.

However, Reed finds another way. He previously teleported an egg between two locations, so he comes up with a plan to teleport the entire planet. All of humanity comes together to build teleporters around the globe so that they can move Earth away from Galactus' reach. It's all for naught, as Silver Surfer shows up to destroy every teleportation pad on Earth except for the one in New York City. Johnny speaks with her to explain how he knows where she came from and how she made a similar sacrifice to the one being asked of them. She became the Silver Surfer so that Galactus would spare her world and daughter, and now that she's made aware of the mass death she's brought onto countless worlds, she flies away.