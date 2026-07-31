Spider-Man: Brand New Day Easter Eggs Only True Marvel Fans Noticed

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has a lot riding on it. It's our first Spider-Man movie since 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought about some multiversal madness, and it's the last film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until we get "Avengers: Doomsday," with the trailer giving us our first look at Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Fans will undoubtedly be expecting a lot of MCU connections and hints at what's to come, and it's safe to say "Brand New Day" delivers.

Looper's review of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" calls it "the best live-action Spidey film in decades," and it's hard to argue. After the world forgot about Peter Parker (Tom Holland) at the end of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," he's doing the superhero thing full-time now. That means there's not necessarily a "Peter Parker" any longer, as Peter himself refuses to get close to anyone. But with a looming threat and burgeoning mutations, Spidey's going to need to ask for help if he's to get out of this jam.

"Brand New Day" is a true celebration of the character. There are references to past MCU films, the comic books, and even some Easter eggs as to what's next for the MCU. Unless you're the most eagle-eyed of MCU viewers, here are some details you might've missed on your first watch.