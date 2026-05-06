Daredevil Born Again Season 2 Ending Explained: What's Next For Matt Murdock?

The first two seasons of "Daredevil: Born Again" really tell a single story that's also another chapter in the ongoing saga of Daredevil versus Kingpin. The two have been battling their way through five seasons of television now, and "Born Again" Season 2 really seems like a turning point for their feud. Daredevil has taken off his mask, and Kingpin has left New York City, and it seems like we really might have reached the end of the road for their ongoing feud.

The ending of "Born Again" Season 2 brings both characters to their lowest points. Kingpin has lost his wife, and after being forced out of the mayor's office h's left alone on a beach — the very place he said earlier in the season that he didn't want to be. Daredevil publicly revealed his identity and is now in prison for his extralegal superheroics. But no matter what either of them do, it seems certain that they'll both get pulled back into the fight.

Some clues point to Daredevil being in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," and set photos have confirmed that Kingpin will be back for "Born Again" Season 3. Their relationship has been changed forever, but their future is still a mystery. After everything that happened this season, Daredevil and Kingpin's stories aren't over yet.