Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Most Confusing Moments Explained

As watching Looper's video explainer on the Punisher will efficiently explain, Frank Castle has been around the block a few times, and he's shot a whole bunch of people while he's been at it. Vigilante hero or not, he's effectively a mass murderer-slash-serial killer who is — or at least should be — an actively wanted man for an absurd number of crimes, and whose identity is pretty much public knowledge. He should be in hiding and operating with utmost secrecy. Yet, in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Frank is able to drive around in broad daylight, openly shoot at hijacked tanks, hang around in major hospitals for extended periods of time, and generally live his gun-happy life without a worry in the world. How does he pull it off?

The Punisher's ability to come and go as he pleases is somewhat explained by the fact that the cops are sympathetic to his work, and presumably just agree to not work all that hard to catch him. This has been suggested on "Daredevil: Born Again." In the fourth episode of the hit revival show, Frank calls people using his skull logo "bulls**t fanboys," to which Matt Murdock responds, "Yeah, and a lot of them are cops." Of course, in "Brand New Day," we also find out that Frank is on team-up terms with Spidey, and being pals with the city's golden boy presumably gives him even more leeway.