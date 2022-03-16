The Correct Order In Which To Watch Marvel's Defenders Saga Shows On Disney+

"Daredevil" is the best place to start since it was the first show in the Marvel-Netflix partnership, and it's the perfect primer for the violent, grim world that these vigilantes live in. The Man Without Fear's show introduces Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) after he's already started defending the streets, but it's also about his evolution into the Daredevil fans know and love. Additionally, it establishes Kingpin as well as the Hand as a dominant force in New York.

After that, it's time to meet a hard-drinking, no-nonsense private detective in "Jessica Jones," starring Krysten Ritter as the titular former hero. She gains superstrength after a car crash that kills the rest of her family and a sinister company called IGH experiments on her while she's in a coma. If that wasn't bad enough, she later meets the terrifying Kilgrave (David Tennant), who uses his own pheromones to brainwash everyone around him — including Jessica. Meanwhile, "Daredevil" Season 2 introduces Frank Castle, aka the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), before the Hand escalates its plans in New York by digging a huge hole underneath Midland Circle.

Then, it's time to meet Luke Cage (Mike Colter) in "Luke Cage." The crime drama explores the bulletproof man's life in Harlem as he crosses paths with vicious gangster Cottonmouth (Mahershala Ali) and grapples with his own half brother, Willis Stryker, aka Diamondback (Erik LaRay Harvey). Next up is "Iron Fist," which follows master martial artist Danny Rand (Finn Jones), who returns to New York 15 years after his disappearance with a mission to change the direction of his family's company while also dealing with his own fiery superpowers.