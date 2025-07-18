Marvel's 15 Strongest Omega-Level Mutants, Ranked

A favorite debate among comic book fans is the age-old question, "Who is the strongest superhero?" Realistically, any hero's power level rests in the hands of the creators writing and illustrating the book — the weakest hero in one issue can triumphantly defeat a supervillain the next. For fans of Marvel's merry mutants, however, 1986's "Uncanny X-Men" #208 supplied an important new power classification: Omega-Level.

For years, the nebulous term was inconsistently applied to various X-Men, but 2019's "House of X" #1 defined "Omega-Level" as "a mutant whose dominant power is deemed to register — or reach — an undefinable upper limit of that power's specific classification." The issue also supplied a list of all known Omegas, officially identifying them as Marvel's most powerful mutants. (So while Wolverine may be immortal, he is not an Omega-Level mutant.)

However, since X-Men comics are still ongoing, new Omega mutants continue to be introduced — and how does one rank weather manipulation and telepathy against reality warping or raising the dead? For this list, we considered their startling feats and accomplishments as well as their places in the wider Marvel cosmology to determine who is the most powerful of the most powerful. Here is our ranking of the strongest Omega-Level mutants in the Marvel Universe.