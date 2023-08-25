Every Time Tom Holland Played Spider-Man, Ranked

In 2015, a year after the disappointment of "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" starring Andrew Garfield, Marvel and Sony announced that they'd be wiping the slate clean for a new film series. In addition to bringing Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and rebooting his story, they also let Garfield walk and decided to recast the role. Focusing more on Peter Parker's high school days as an awkward teen, trying to balance life as a superhero with friends and school, they wanted someone younger. Enter British actor Tom Holland.

The actor's first blockbuster franchise role, the version of Peter Parker played by Holland was snappier, more energetic, and more earnest than his two previous counterparts. Following his first on-screen appearance in a supporting role in "Captain America: Civil War," Holland quickly became a fan favorite, while Spider-Man went on to become a central part of the MCU. He's shown up in numerous places throughout the franchise and stands to play an equally big role in the Multiverse Saga.

With a fourth "Spider-Man" film in the works, we thought it was time to swing by and rank each of Tom Holland's appearances, from "good" to "best." But does your favorite Holland performance top our own list? Read on to find out.