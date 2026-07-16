The Punisher Explained In 27 Minutes Before Spider-Man: Brand New Day

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is coming to a cineplex near you, and Frank "The Punisher" Castle (Jon Bernthal) is coming with it. The seemingly unlikely pairing of your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and the ever ruthless Punisher is a combination that warrants a closer look before heading to check out the movie. Looper's explainer video above is the perfect way to get the ins and outs of Frank's history and find out precisely how he ended up in this particular Marvel Cinematic Universe film, of all places.

Both on the printed page and in live action, the untold truth of the Punisher is quite a journey. The character was created by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru, and John Romita Sr., making his debut in "Amazing Spider-Man" #129 in 1973. As such, Frank Castle and Spider-Man actually share plenty of history. As is so often the case with comic book characters, Frank has been through numerous changes over the years, and he's appeared in several Punisher movies. Before his current live-action iteration, he was portrayed by Dolph Lundgren, Thomas Jane, and Ray Stevenson.