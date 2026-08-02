5 Must-Watch Sci-Fi TV Shows You Can Only Stream On Netflix

It's a big undertaking for any streaming service to invest so heavily in the science-fiction genre. Unlike more simplistic comedies and dramas that can get by with minimal cast and settings, sci-fi typically requires far-off worlds and unique creature designs. There's far more of an investment upfront, which is why it's so refreshing to see a bevy of great sci-fi TV shows you can only stream on Netflix.

Some are Netflix originals, meaning they live and die by the streamer. But you shouldn't overlook some hidden gems that originated elsewhere. For some sci-fi shows, Netflix is now the only place you can watch them for free. You might be able to purchase episodes elsewhere, but buying season-by-season adds up quickly. The Netflix monthly subscription fee is a small price to pay (even as it continues to grow) considering how much entertainment is made available.

You may think you already know the best sci-fi shows on Netflix, but here are a few more exclusive to the platform you shouldn't miss.