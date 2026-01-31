10 Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming On Netflix

You have a galaxy of options at your disposal when scrolling through Netflix. It might feel overwhelming, but when you're trying to find the next great science-fiction series to binge-watch, it's well worth the effort. From Netflix originals to shows that have found new life on the platform, there's bound to be something that sparks your interest.

You've undoubtedly heard of series like "Stranger Things" and "Black Mirror," but maybe you just haven't gotten around to checking them out yet. There are numerous major titles that'll give you a lot to chat about around the water cooler, but you don't want to overlook hidden gems. These are the shows that could make you recommendation royalty amongst your friends if you can turn them onto the next great sci-fi show that they can't stop thinking about.

As a genre, sci-fi is designed to inspire wonder. It's supposed to get you thinking about the future with stories that still have a lot to say about the past. Paramount+ has "Star Trek" while Disney+ has "Star Wars," but you won't feel left out when you watch some of the best sci-fi shows currently streaming on Netflix.