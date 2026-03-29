10 Best Sci-Fi Shows With Perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes Ratings

Creator: Craig Silverstein

Cast: Katie Chang, Paul Dano, Aaron Eckhart

Rating: TV-14

Number of episodes: 16

Where to watch: Netflix

Is it possible to reconnect with your loved ones in a digital afterlife? Can human cloning be used to resurrect your mind from beyond the grave? What is the difference between a man and a god in the digital world?

Those are the big, heady questions that swirl all throughout the original animated series "Pantheon." Adapting a set of short stories by lauded science fiction writer Ken Liu, "Pantheon" is a rare hour long animated series that uses the medium to tell what starts as a grounded story about Maddie Kim (Katie Chang) grieving the death of her father (Daniel Day Kim), only to discover that he was a pioneer in creating a mind uploading technology that has landed him as a prisoner inside the company's data centers. Enlisting the help of a mysterious hacker Caspian (Paul Dano), the duo set out on a quest to save her father and unravel the conspiracy that will define the future of humanity. In the meantime, on the other side of the globe, a young engineer (Raza Jaffrey) is forcibly uploaded into the digital world and rebels against his human captors.

Using animation to tell a fantastical story that is still very much set in our real world is what made "Pantheon" a critical darling, but because it was cloistered away on the AMC+ streaming service, it was never able to find an audience. Despite its 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Pantheon" became the unfortunate victim of a tax write-off for AMC, which canceled the release of the show's second season, though luckily it did eventually get rescued by Netflix.