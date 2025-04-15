The Noah Wyle Sci-Fi Series That The Pitt Fans Need To Watch

If you've been thrilled by Noah Wyle's performance as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on Max's new medical drama, "The Pitt," then you'll be elated to hear that the streamer offers yet another Wyle-led series on its platform. If you've never heard of "Falling Skies," this is not another medical drama but rather a science fiction epic set in a post-apocalyptic Boston after the events of an alien invasion. The summer series originally aired on TNT between 2011 and 2015, spanning five seasons and 52 episodes total — and it's worth every minute.

Wyle plays former history professor-turned-freedom-fighter Tom Mason, a man who seeks to protect his family (and his entire species) from the extraterrestrial threat to their survival. Alongside the 2nd Massachusetts, a militia made up of veterans and civilians alike, Tom leads the charge against the invading Espheni, who aim to use Earth's resources for their own survival. Right now, you can watch every season of "Falling Skies" on Max, and we highly suggest you do so. The series is full of thrilling action, extraterrestrial suspense, and well-written characters who are easy to root for.

Aside from Wyle himself, the larger cast includes Moon Bloodgood, Will Patton, Colin Cunningham, Doug Jones, and plenty of other fantastic performers who make "Falling Skies" a must-see. What's more is that Steven Spielberg was an executive producer on "Falling Skies," acting as a guiding hand in establishing the world and crafting the narrative. His involvement not only bolstered the show's credibility in the sci-fi genre but also its impressive production value.