The Noah Wyle Sci-Fi Series That The Pitt Fans Need To Watch
If you've been thrilled by Noah Wyle's performance as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch on Max's new medical drama, "The Pitt," then you'll be elated to hear that the streamer offers yet another Wyle-led series on its platform. If you've never heard of "Falling Skies," this is not another medical drama but rather a science fiction epic set in a post-apocalyptic Boston after the events of an alien invasion. The summer series originally aired on TNT between 2011 and 2015, spanning five seasons and 52 episodes total — and it's worth every minute.
Wyle plays former history professor-turned-freedom-fighter Tom Mason, a man who seeks to protect his family (and his entire species) from the extraterrestrial threat to their survival. Alongside the 2nd Massachusetts, a militia made up of veterans and civilians alike, Tom leads the charge against the invading Espheni, who aim to use Earth's resources for their own survival. Right now, you can watch every season of "Falling Skies" on Max, and we highly suggest you do so. The series is full of thrilling action, extraterrestrial suspense, and well-written characters who are easy to root for.
Aside from Wyle himself, the larger cast includes Moon Bloodgood, Will Patton, Colin Cunningham, Doug Jones, and plenty of other fantastic performers who make "Falling Skies" a must-see. What's more is that Steven Spielberg was an executive producer on "Falling Skies," acting as a guiding hand in establishing the world and crafting the narrative. His involvement not only bolstered the show's credibility in the sci-fi genre but also its impressive production value.
Falling Skies offers some of Noah Wyle's best work
Although there's no doubt that Noah Wyle is a master of the medical drama, one might argue that he is even better suited for parts like Tom Mason. Wyle is simply incredible in the leading role. Fresh off his "The Librarians" trilogy, the actor returned to TNT for this drama that feels quite human despite the alien invaders present at every turn. Taking cues from both American and world history, "Falling Skies" highlights the best of humanity, an idea most often embodied in Wyle's performance. As a grieving single father, Tom will do just about anything to protect his children, knowing that every second he fights for them, he risks leaving them behind.
In many ways, "Falling Skies" carved a legacy for Wyle as not just a great television actor known for playing doctors, but a sci-fi legend who ought to be cast more often in the genre. Between "The Librarians" and "Falling Skies," Wyle has more than proven himself a powerful performer in the realm of speculative fiction, and it's a joy to watch his characters grow as a result.
Aside from his time on "ER" as John Carter, the only character that Wyle has played the most is Tom Mason, and it's easy to see why. Not only does Tom care about his family and his world, but he also allows himself to continue living in it despite the chaos around him. He falls in love, makes friends, and continues to teach the next generation the importance of knowing the past in order to preserve our future. We won't spoil any more, so be sure to binge this alien invasion series on Max.