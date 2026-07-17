5 Best Performances In Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, Ranked

Contains spoilers for "The Odyssey."

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" stars ... basically everyone, it feels like. This critically acclaimed masterpiece, based on the epic poem by Homer, has an enormous cast with plenty of brief yet memorable roles popping up over its nearly 3-hour runtime. All these actors are talented, and there's not a single bad performance in the whole movie, but who stands out the most?

Before ranking our choices for the top 5 performances in "The Odyssey," we have to shout out some honorable mentions: Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal's natural interplay as Telemachus and Menelaus only has us more excited to see the two actors together again in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." Lupita Nyong'o makes a strong impression in her double roles of Helen and Clytemnestra despite very limited screentime. Elliot Page's appearance is also brief but less limited than Nyong'o's, and his soldier Sinon gets a standout monologue from beyond the grave. And Anne Hathaway wrings plenty of convincing big emotions out of Odysseus' long-waiting wife Penelope. That these performances don't even make our top 5 is a testament to the cast's strength as a whole.