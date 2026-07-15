The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan Has Made His Masterpiece

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey," the epic Greek poem attributed to Homer, is loud, frightening, thrilling, exhausting to watch, visually spectacular, and packed to the brim with great performances. Whatever the Oscar-winning director of "Oppenheimer" endured to finally craft this epic was worth it; "The Odyssey" is Nolan's masterpiece.

I did know, going into Nolan's take on "The Odyssey," that this would be a technical marvel and a visual wonder — it's not like the moviegoing public writ large doesn't know precisely what the man can do with an IMAX camera and his regular cinematographer and fellow Oscar winner Hoyte van Hoytema by his side. Still, you're not fully prepared for the overwhelming, all-consuming feeling of "The Odyssey," which semi-faithfully adapts the poem (and pulls inspiration from other ancient works here and there) and brings the story of the lost hero Odysseus, played beautifully by Matt Damon, to the fullest life possible.

I'll back up for a moment! Ultimately, the gist of "The Odyssey" is "local man faces the consequences of his own actions," in that Odysseus, the King of Ithaca who comes up with the idea for the Trojan horse that definitively wins the Trojan War, veers wildly off-course during his journey home. (Nolan's movie is not shy about the fact that it's Odysseus' sheer hubris and assumption that he knows which way the winds might blow that results in his dangerous, death-defying journey back to Ithaca ... and the deaths of all of his men.) During the screening, I muttered to my friend, "Men will literally get lost at sea for eight years before asking for directions." Snark aside, though, this is a doggedly human approach to the story of "The Odyssey," a fanciful tale of gods and monsters that ultimately interrogates and critiques the hubris of man.