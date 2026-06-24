How These Hollywood Celebrities Feel About AI

AI is one of the most disruptive forces impacting filmmaking today, and it's caused some notable divisions among artists. Some see it as an inevitable tool while others hope it goes the way of monkey NFTs and fades into tech obscurity. So where does your favorite actor or director stand on the issue? Looper compiled some of the most notable reactions in the video above.

It's been disappointing to see some big names concede the fight on AI. Demi Moore, who starred in the beloved 2024 body horror movie "The Substance" as a fading starlet gradually getting replaced, has ironically resigned herself to a similar reality, saying that AI is here whether we like it or not, and that creatives should find ways to work alongside it. Sandra Bullock falls into the same camp. While wary of the potential downsides, she admitted that artists may just need to learn how to work with it.

One of the more disappointing AI backers as of late is "Goodfellas" and "Taxi Driver" director Martin Scorsese. Around the time of his "Mandalorian and Grogu" cameo, Scorsese became an advisor to AI company Black Forest Labs. The organization created Flux, which translates text into images, and Scorsese seems intrigued with using it to storyboard his films. It's a disheartening development, because if Scorsese is okay using AI for storyboards, could we see an AI-generated Scorsese movie in the future? What would that even look like?