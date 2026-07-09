How Matt Damon Got Ripped For Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Movie star Matt Damon is all rippling abs in behind-the-scenes photos of Christopher Nolan's massive new version of "The Odyssey," but how in the world did he get that way? You can guess from his appearance that a lot of hard work went into the role, but what exercises did he have to do — and what food did he have to sacrifice — to make his appearance a reality?

Wonder no more. While Damon's only hinted briefly about what he needed to do to prepare himself to play Odysseus, the film's central adventurer and legendary hero, his trainer previously spilled about the workout routines he used to get in shape for previous movies. With those factoids in mind, we can combine that knowledge with what Damon has mentioned about other workout routines. The end result is a fitness regime fit for a prince — or a king of Ithaca, as it were. Here's everything we currently know about how Matt Damon got so ripped for his role in "The Odyssey."