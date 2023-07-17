Who Plays Oppenheimer In The New Movie & What Made Christopher Nolan Cast Him?

While Christopher Nolan worked with Cillian Murphy on five films previous to their latest collaboration, the venerable actor is stepping into an entirely new realm with the iconic writer and director's historical epic "Oppenheimer."

Murphy stars as the titular real-life figure J. Robert Oppenheimer in "Oppenheimer," which marks the first time the actor has played the lead role in a Nolan production. The film, which opens in theaters July 21, 2023, chronicles Oppenheimer's fateful path to developing the atomic bomb during World War II and details the repercussions that happened in its wake.

While Nolan is well-familiar with Murphy's work because of their previous collaborations, the filmmaker told The Playlist that he didn't start on his work on "Oppenheimer" with Murphy in mind. In fact, Nolan noted, he doesn't picture any particular actor for his films when he's developing them. "Well, when I write, I try to be disciplined and not write with actors in mind because if you're writing with an actor in mind, you're writing about something they've already done and you're never going to challenge them," Nolan told The Playlist.

But when it came to casting the role, Nolan said, it was about the real-life way Oppenheimer gazed at things when he was alive that convinced him that Murphy was the actor he needed to fulfill his vision.