The Odyssey Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Director Christopher Nolan is back, and this time he's tackling an ancient legend. Want to know more about why everyone's talking about one specific part of the trailer for "The Odyssey," his latest dramatic epic? Click our video above and get the lowdown on every hot take.
It turns out that one actor stands head and shoulders above the rest of the many A-list performers who can be spied in the new footage: Robert Pattinson as Antinous, a threatening suitor to Odysseus's wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway). One line in particular landed with those who find Antinous to be particularly sinister: "You're pining for a daddy that you didn't even know," which he delivers to Telemachus (Tom Holland), Penelope and Odysseus' (Matt Damon) son.
Fans on X couldn't help but note that Pattinson makes a formidable villain. "Say whatever you want, but I think Robert Pattinson is pretty solid casting for Antinous. I know that he kind of has an annoying voice, but I think that's the point," noted @TristanPudde, who added that audiences are supposed to be irritated by the character since they're supposed to hate him. "The way Robert Pattinson can deliver a line that is both a biological fact and a soul-crushing insult is why he's the best in the business right now," agreed @MovieTimePicks.
Robert Pattinson has worked hard to shed the shadow of Edward
It's been a long time since Robert Pattinson first sparkled his way to fame as Edward Cullen in the "Twilight" series. While Pattinson was never the same after taking part in the vampire series, he's worked hard since then to portray a variety of different roles, playing everything from the tormented, justice-obsessed Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' "The Batman" to the put-upon clone Mickey Barnes in one of the biggest box office bombs of 2025, "Mickey 17." It looks like his role in "The Odyssey" — coming on the heels of his lead in the black comedy "The Drama" — will broaden his range even more.
How does the actor select his parts? He follows his internal compass. "I will go through periods where I will think, 'Oh, maybe I should do a commercial movie,'" he told the Associated Press (via People magazine). "And then I just think, someone gave me a really great piece of advice — someone from my agency, weirdly — they said the only clients that are happy are the ones that just do what they want to do. So I just kind of do everything for myself." Want to find out if his instincts still pass muster? See "The Odyssey" in theaters on July 17. Want to know what everyone thought about the film's trailer? Watch the video above.