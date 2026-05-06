The Odyssey Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Director Christopher Nolan is back, and this time he's tackling an ancient legend. Want to know more about why everyone's talking about one specific part of the trailer for "The Odyssey," his latest dramatic epic? Click our video above and get the lowdown on every hot take.

It turns out that one actor stands head and shoulders above the rest of the many A-list performers who can be spied in the new footage: Robert Pattinson as Antinous, a threatening suitor to Odysseus's wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway). One line in particular landed with those who find Antinous to be particularly sinister: "You're pining for a daddy that you didn't even know," which he delivers to Telemachus (Tom Holland), Penelope and Odysseus' (Matt Damon) son.

Fans on X couldn't help but note that Pattinson makes a formidable villain. "Say whatever you want, but I think Robert Pattinson is pretty solid casting for Antinous. I know that he kind of has an annoying voice, but I think that's the point," noted @TristanPudde, who added that audiences are supposed to be irritated by the character since they're supposed to hate him. "The way Robert Pattinson can deliver a line that is both a biological fact and a soul-crushing insult is why he's the best in the business right now," agreed @MovieTimePicks.