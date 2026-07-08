5 Worst Celebrity Roasts Of All Time, Ranked

There's a fine art to the craft of the celebrity roast. These events are special occasions where actors, musicians, and, yes, future presidents of the United States gather with a dais full of friends and comedians who take them down a notch. It's a rare moment when celebrities feel less like deities are more like a punching bag. It's one of the few times you can say something exceptionally mean to someone's face, and they can't get mad at you ... usually.

The whole point of a roast is to point out people's foibles, but then a person's set will typically end by saying how much they admire and appreciate the roastee. Of course, there have been times when the roasters went too far. Some stand-up comedians have also gotten in big trouble for offensive jokes at roasts. And then there's the opposite end of the spectrum, where you feel like people are holding back on being as mean as they can be, all for the sake of not hurting someone's feelings.

From the bland to the brutal, these are the worst celebrity roasts of all time, where you stop enjoying the ribbing (if it's enjoyable at all) and just want it to end for the sake of everyone involved.