Tom Brady Will Never Do Another Netflix Roast For A Good Reason: His Kids

"The Greatest Roast of All Time," aka "The Roast of Tom Brady," has been a hit for Netflix, but don't expect the subject of all the ribbing to return for a sequel. While speaking to The Pivot Podcast, Brady — an NFL legend with seven Super Bowl rings in his collection — revealed that he enjoyed being the butt of everyone's jokes. However, he isn't the biggest fan of the impact it had on his children.

"I didn't like the way that it affected my kids, so it's the hardest part about like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, 'I wouldn't do that again because of the way that affected ... the people that I care about the most in the world.'"

Brady added that his children were the only people who were off-limits during the roast, but it seems the jokes about their father still upset them. That said, the three-time NFL MVP views the whole ordeal as a valuable learning experience.