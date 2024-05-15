Tom Brady Will Never Do Another Netflix Roast For A Good Reason: His Kids
"The Greatest Roast of All Time," aka "The Roast of Tom Brady," has been a hit for Netflix, but don't expect the subject of all the ribbing to return for a sequel. While speaking to The Pivot Podcast, Brady — an NFL legend with seven Super Bowl rings in his collection — revealed that he enjoyed being the butt of everyone's jokes. However, he isn't the biggest fan of the impact it had on his children.
"I didn't like the way that it affected my kids, so it's the hardest part about like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, 'I wouldn't do that again because of the way that affected ... the people that I care about the most in the world.'"
Brady added that his children were the only people who were off-limits during the roast, but it seems the jokes about their father still upset them. That said, the three-time NFL MVP views the whole ordeal as a valuable learning experience.
Tom Brady vows to become a better parent
While "The Greatest Roast of All Time" was supposed to be all fun and games, some aspects of the show were negatively received. Jeff Ross made a joke about New England Patriots executive Robert Kraft that seemingly offended Tom Brady. Meanwhile, Netflix edited out some of Kim Kardashian's parts that were poorly received. The quarterback doesn't regret the decision to willingly subject himself to public humiliation, but it was an eye-opening experience for him as a parent.
"I wanted to do the roast because [Ross] became someone that I knew, and then, you know, you just don't see the full picture all the time," he told The Pivot Podcast. "So I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. And at the same time, I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun."
Of course, Netflix would probably love to get Brady return for another outing. Over two million viewers have tuned into "The Greatest Roast of All Time" during its first night, making it one of the streaming service's most successful comedy specials of the year.
