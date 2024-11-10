10 Standup Comedians Who Got In Big Trouble For Offensive Jokes

In October 2023, comedian Anthony Jeselnik appeared on the podcast "This Past Weekend," which is hosted by fellow comedian Theo Von. At one point in the conversation, Jeselnik took aim at comics who focus more on offending people than actually being funny. "This is a quote attributed to Andy Warhol that I love, it's, 'Art is getting away with it,'" he explains. "If you put out a special, and everyone's pissed ... you didn't get away with it. You need to make everyone laugh."

Of course, there are plenty of instances where comedians failed to make everyone laugh. They may see themselves as speaking truth to power when in actuality their statements were incredibly bigoted. In other instances, comedians realized some past jokes weren't as insightful as they may have believed they were years ago, or perhaps a comedian simply existed during an era that wasn't ready to hear what they had to say. As much as they may want to claim they're simply jokes that people shouldn't take seriously, words have immense power, especially when they're coming from celebrities with huge platforms.

For as long as there have been jokes, there have been jokes that have gone too far. These are just some of the comedians over the years who landed in hot water for their controversial bits.