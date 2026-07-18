5 Best Prime Video Miniseries Nobody Talks About Anymore

Prime Video might just be something you tangentially have access to thanks to having a Prime subscription to get free shipping on all your Amazon purchases. But if you ever decide to check out what the platform offers, there are some great original shows there you get for free.

Of course, there are the heavy hitters everyone is familiar with. "The Boys" wrapped its run with a fifth season Looper described as "bold and occasionally brilliant." If you're not into superheroes, "Fleabag" is still a pertinent watch thanks to its ability to tap into everyday fears. Those are the shows that helped put Prime Video on the map. They managed to break into the zeitgeist and made the platform a must-watch destination rather than supplementary material to a Prime subscription.

Still, there are plenty of great shows that have flown under the radar that are still worth a watch. That includes a bunch of stellar miniseries that don't take up a lot of your time. These are shows you can easily binge-watch in a single weekend, so the next time you find yourself short on something to watch, tune into the best Prime Video miniseries no one talks about anymore.