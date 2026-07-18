5 Best Prime Video Miniseries Nobody Talks About Anymore
Prime Video might just be something you tangentially have access to thanks to having a Prime subscription to get free shipping on all your Amazon purchases. But if you ever decide to check out what the platform offers, there are some great original shows there you get for free.
Of course, there are the heavy hitters everyone is familiar with. "The Boys" wrapped its run with a fifth season Looper described as "bold and occasionally brilliant." If you're not into superheroes, "Fleabag" is still a pertinent watch thanks to its ability to tap into everyday fears. Those are the shows that helped put Prime Video on the map. They managed to break into the zeitgeist and made the platform a must-watch destination rather than supplementary material to a Prime subscription.
Still, there are plenty of great shows that have flown under the radar that are still worth a watch. That includes a bunch of stellar miniseries that don't take up a lot of your time. These are shows you can easily binge-watch in a single weekend, so the next time you find yourself short on something to watch, tune into the best Prime Video miniseries no one talks about anymore.
Dead Ringers
If you want two Rachel Weiszes for the price of one, look no further than Prime Video's "Dead Ringers." It's an adaptation of the 1988 David Cronenberg film that adapts much of the same premise. You have a set of twins who work as gynecologists — Elliot and Beverly (both Weisz). However, they're not content with simply aiding women in their health journeys. They regularly engage in medical malpractice and get wrapped up in a psychosexual relationship with a famous actress. And in the process of acquiring their own birthing center, they slowly lose all sense of their individual identities.
With only six episodes, "Dead Ringers" isn't a huge commitment. Fortunately, it's still plenty of time to see Weisz put on a masterful performance as twins, offering slightly different vocal cadences and mannerisms to differentiate each one. Even if you've already seen the "Dead Ringers" movie, the miniseries changes the ending to offer a slightly different critique of modern medicine.
Jeremy Irons played the twins in the original film, and gender-swapping those characters into women provides a new satirical target. The series becomes more intersectional and shifts away from solely being about misogyny into examining how rich women seek to use medical innovations to bypass the natural order. For what it has to say about the medical industry, "Dead Ringers" remains a must-watch miniseries that hasn't lost a step since it first came out in 2023.
I'm a Virgo
Boots Riley's films, namely "Sorry to Bother You" and "I Love Boosters," are thematically rich texts, providing commentary on everything from capitalism to the Black experience. His Prime Video miniseries, "I'm a Virgo," may not have captured the zeitgeist's attention like his movies, but it's everything you could want out of a Riley project.
"I'm a Virgo" follows 19-year-old Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), who's 13-feet tall. While he grew up in a sheltered existence, he sets out on his own with a group of political activists and immediately draws negative media attention for his enormous stature. On one hand, "I'm a Virgo" functions as a surrealist coming-of-age story as Cootie learns all about life, like falling in love for the first time. But it also shows how the media will villainize Black people merely for existing, as Cootie gets the wrong kind of attention simply for how big he is. And eventually, he wonders that if the media's going to make him a villain anyway, he might as well lean into it.
"I'm a Virgo" also just so happens to be a stealth superhero satire. That's right; "The Boys" isn't the only superhero satire on Prime Video. "I'm a Virgo" has Walton Goggins play The Hero, whose more interested in putting away quote-unquote "bad guys" than addressing systemic failures that might lead people to commit crime in the first place. With a seven-episode miniseries, Riley is able to tackle a lot more subjects in a greater amount of time than what he's been able to get with his movies, and it's a riveting show thanks to it.
A Very English Scandal
"A Very English Scandal" originally premiered on BBC, but Amazon acquired the distribution rights for the three-part miniseries for the United States. So in our book, it's still a Prime Video miniseries no one really talks about anymore. That's not to say it hasn't been influential, as it kickstarted a collection of "Scandal" shows that include "A Very British Scandal" and "A Very Royal Scandal," but perhaps due to its subject matter, it feels like it never really gained a foothold in the States.
However, "A Very English Scandal" offers a fascinating dramatization of the true story of Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant). He becomes the youngest-ever Liberal Party leader but has his career upended when a man he had a relationship with years ago, Norman Josiffe (Ben Whishaw), threatens to reveal what they once had. Thorpe plots to muider Josiffe, resulting in a massive scandal and subsequent trial.
There's no shortage of incredible historical TV dramas. It's incredible to look back into the past and see how things that happened decades or centuries ago have shaped the world today. Or maybe people grappled with issues society still struggles with. Even if you don't know anything about British history or Thorpe's controversies, "A Very English Scandal" makes for captivating television.
The Underground Railroad
Historical dramas are all well and good, but if you prefer your historical TV shows to have a healthy dose of magical realism, then "The Underground Railroad" is for you. Naturally, it's a Prime Video miniseries that borrows inspiration from the real-world Underground Railroad that helped slaves in the 1800s escape from the South into freedom. However, the TV show upends this premise and turns the concept into a literal underground railroad that Cora Randall (Thuso Mbedu) rides into a new life.
Throughout the 10 episodes, Cora gets off on each stop and discovers all of the insidious ways racism has manifested throughout American history. Some stops are explicitly violent toward anyone different than the local community. One stop seems perfectly fine on the surface, only for Cora to discover a horrific truth lurking within the shadows.
"The Underground Railroad" brilliantly blends magical realism with all-too-truthful realism. The railroad itself may be dripping with fantasy, but the experiences Cora and the other passengers reflect the harrowing brutality of a harrowing time. It was one of the best Prime Video original shows of 2021, but its message definitely shouldn't be left forgotten to time.
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart
The following slide includes reference to domestic abuse.
Are you ready to cry? If so, switch over to "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart" on Prime Video to go through an emotional rollercoaster. The series begins with Alice Hart (played by both Alyla Browne and Alycia Debnam-Carey), who's the victim of domestic abuse from her father. However, both her parents die in a fire, so she goes to live with her grandmother, June (Sigourney Weaver), who runs a flower shop that doubles as a refuge for women escaping violent scenarios of their own.
It's a tough watch, especially as the show depicts how trauma and violence follows someone throughout their life. The show balances this dark reality with a hopeful message by the end. Being a victim of abuse isn't something that has to define a person forever, and they can find ways to break free of traumatic cycles.
"The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart" has some of the best cinematography you'll find among any Prime Video show. The barren Australian outback functions as a metaphor for how alone domestic abuse survivors can feel. But there's also beauty to be found, like a flower coming to full bloom.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.