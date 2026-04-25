10 Best Historical Drama TV Shows Ever Made, Ranked

Ever wished you could escape to a different time and place for a little while? It might be time for a great historical drama, and we've got you covered with a list of some of the very best.

This seems obvious, but still: how does one define a "historical drama?" Some shows take place very specifically in modern times (and might use technology like iPhones or the Internet as part of the narrative, meaning it has to take place in modern day), and others tie themselves to a specific time period. Still, when some people think of the term "historical drama," they think of potentially stuffy shows about British aristocracy set in castles where everybody frets about tea service (like, for example, "Downton Abbey"). While there are some shows on this list about British aristocracy on this list for sure, we've tried to diversify the selection a bit and choose dramas set in extremely specific time periods or that are focused on particular historical figures.

So what made our list of the 10 best historical dramas on the small screen? Keep reading to find out ... and you might find your new favorite show in the process.