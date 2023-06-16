How The Dead Ringers Series' Ending Differs From The Movie

Amazon's "Dead Ringers" may be an adaptation of the David Cronenberg-directed 1988 film of the same name, but that doesn't mean it strictly adheres to that movie's story. As a matter of fact, Amazon's "Dead Ringers" not only stars Rachel Weisz in its lead roles instead of Jeremy Irons, who led the original Cronenberg film, but it also diverges from its source material in several shocking ways. Indeed, while the film and TV versions of "Dead Ringers" end in similarly morbid, bloody fashion, the Prime Video series doesn't conclude on as definitively deadly a note as its 1988 predecessor.

Both versions focus on the Mantle twins, Beverly and Elliot, a pair of talented gynecologists who routinely swap identities without telling the other people in their lives. The TV and film iterations of "Dead Ringers" also both end with one of the twins killing the other. However, in Cronenberg's version of "Dead Ringers," it's the lovelorn, drug-addicted Beverly who kills Elliot during a shared, drug-induced haze. Elliot, notably, tells Beverly to kill him so that the two can be permanently separated from each other and Beverly can finally have a chance at a real life of his own.

Conversely, in the limited series version of "Dead Ringers," it's a pregnant Beverly who tells her more impulsive sister, Elliot, to kill her. The series' final episode subsequently culminates with Elliot performing an improvised C-section on Beverly and leaving her sister to bleed out before publicly assuming Beverly's identity. Just in case that wasn't dark enough, it's worth noting that Weisz's Elliot does all of this at the behest of Beverly herself.