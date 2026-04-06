The Boys Season 5: A Bold And Occasionally Brilliant Final Season

Yes, it's an over-the-top satire of where America currently is as a nation, with Homelander an unholy hybrid of Elon Musk and Donald Trump, whose superiority complex is challenged only by the innate need to be liked by the people he's desperate to control. And yet, when placed next to "Robocop" or "Starship Troopers" — director Paul Verhoeven's two sci-fi satires of fascism — it feels a lot less hypothetical because of just how ridiculous it is. It's as joyously lowbrow as ever, so it is hardly the parody of our times that we need, but it is the one we deserve at such a dumb moment in history.

If there is one flaw with "The Boys" that's made the show seem repetitive in recent seasons even as it sharpens its comic focus elsewhere, it's the titular vigilante group themselves. Each prior season has followed the same basic arc of the team — led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), and former Seven member Starlight (Erin Moriarty) — missing their one shot to take down Homelander at the very last minute, with the writers going round in circles to save that definitive showdown for the eventual finale. The prior season's finale saw the group separated, either on the run internationally or imprisoned in one of Homelander's re-education camps, which set the stage nicely for something different in Season 5. Unfortunately, the captured members are freed by Butcher and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) in the premiere and the Boys' arc instantly reverts to business as usual; an incredibly likable group of characters that are nowhere near as engaging to spend time with as the supervillains we love to hate.

The only transformation here is an awkward one with Kimiko. Showrunner Eric Kripke has admitted that he unfortunately strayed too close to the outdated media stereotype of the silent Asian woman, gradually building her up into a strong character who was a cutting communicator via sign language. In the previous season, a recurring plot point was that she was still unable to speak verbally despite extensive speech therapy lessons; here, she's re-introduced speaking almost immediately after returning, explaining this away as being a result of more speech therapy and endless TikTok scrolling. It's a jarring transformation for the final season — especially as she still largely communicates with partner Frenchie (Tomer Capone) via sign language — which only changes her on the surface. In the seven episodes screened for press, there isn't a moment where this breakthrough is lingered on as a meaningful change for her as a character, despite previous season arcs all alluding to the fact it would be. It's an anticlimax considering how this should have helped her come to terms with her tortured past, only to be shrugged off almost immediately by everybody onscreen.