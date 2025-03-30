TV Shows That Tap Into Everyday Fears

Most everyone wants to live a life complete with a fulfilling job, a vibrant social calendar, a loving family, and a committed romantic partner. For many people, it's finding a romantic partner that seems to elude them the most. Whether it's because of failed relationships or just the struggle to connect with the right person, almost everyone has at least one moment in their life where they fear that they'll never find that person. No show captures that fear better than the British black comedy "Fleabag."

Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag" follows the journey of an unnamed Londoner in her search for love, sex, and companionship. As the series opens, she is reeling from the suicide of her best friend, Boo, who took her own life after being cheated on. Beside herself with grief, "Fleabag" eventually realizes that deep down, she's terrified of being alone. Worse still, to find what she's really looking for, she's going to have to come to terms with her past — and her own character flaws.

A darkly comedic rom-com, "Fleabag" is some of the best drama to come out of British television in the past decade. But be warned — the story will probably have you taking a long look in the mirror and reflecting on all your past romantic mistakes. Even worse, we might have to wait till 2035 for a third season.