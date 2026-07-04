5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Dune: Prophecy

The "Dune" films have taken over pop culture. One could even argue they've superseded "Star Wars" as the science-fiction franchise of choice amongst the nerdiest moviegoers, as "Dune: Part Two" received near-unanimous praise from critics and a Best Picture nomination at the Oscars. Of course, it seems as though no franchise can exist solely on the big screen any longer. Even the most award-worthy projects need to kickstart their own cinematic universes, as the Dune movies have also entered the small screen thanks to HBO's "Dune: Prophecy."

That's not to say "Prophecy" is a massive step down by any measure. It's one of the best sci-fi shows currently streaming on HBO Max, and it's easily able to do its own thing, since it takes place 10,000 years prior to the events of "Dune." Rather than focus on Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), "Prophecy" hones in on the origins of the Bene Gesserit and how they rose through the ranks to become a prominent social and religious order by the time "Dune" rolls around.

You don't need to have seen the "Dune" movies to understand what's going on in "Prophecy," but even on its own, it's a high-concept sci-fi series with a lot of political and philosophical discussions. If you're into the more heady kind of sci-fi, then these TV shows like "Dune: Prophecy" will be right up your alley.