10 Best Sci-Fi Shows Streaming On HBO Max

When the first trailer for "Titans" dropped at Comic-Con back in 2018, the backlash was swift and powerful. It was a bad trailer, full of bad WordArt fly-in fonts and somber teen backing tracks. Then Robin (Brenton Thwaites) started shooting people and dropping F-bombs, and it was all over.

But then the show came out, and the strangest thing happened: It was actually great. The praise had trouble getting louder than the wave of condemnation that started at the trailer, but those who watched found far more than the faux-gritty CW cosplay session most had written the show off as. It may have been marketed as "Riverdale" in Gotham, but the reality was more sophisticated, with a strong ensemble, great action, and a surprisingly nuanced look at the featured DC characters.

As this is a show built around a team of superheroes, it takes a little bit to get into full swing when the disparate characters and threads get pulled together. But once the squad is assembled, the momentum rarely lets up. There's still plenty of campy fun here in between the more grounded moments, so don't expect a totally serious affair. But when it comes to comic book adaptation, the best balance is usually somewhere in the middle, which is where "Titans" lives.

Fans of the show should also check out the companion series "Doom Patrol," which is stealth-launched within "Titans." A series that many would say is even better, and which eschews most of the more CW tonal touches of its progenitor, "Doom Patrol" nearly made the list here in its place. Rather than truly choosing one over the other, we recommend them both.