10 Low-Budget Sci-Fi Shows That Are Absolutely Worth Watching

Science fiction has been a part of television for almost as long as the medium has been mainstream. The first, "Captain Video and His Video Rangers," premiered in 1949, and it didn't take long for other networks to hop on board and develop their own sci-fi series. Modern science fiction shows tend to cost a lot of money to produce, thanks to the need for large-scale special effects, unique sets, and costumes, which isn't a new aspect of their production.

Older series were also expensive. Shows like "Star Trek" and "Lost in Space" weren't cheap. Still, some of the best sci-fi shows were shot on shoestring budgets, creating alien worlds through cheaply produced backdrop paintings, lighting effects, and whatever spare parts were lying around that could be whipped up into some crazy doodad or another. While they didn't cost much to make, many low-budget science fiction offerings on the small screen were still worth a watch.

Many are among the best known and highly regarded of the genre. It's true that low-budget sci-fi shows tend to look cheaply made, but that's not always the case. Some weave complex narratives within nuanced settings to tell fantastic stories regardless of the budget. Others ask the viewer to accept that someone is an alien because of a little latex and paint. Whatever the case, each of these 10 low-budget science fiction shows cost relatively little to shoot, and they're all well worth watching despite the money spent making them.