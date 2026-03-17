10 Low-Budget Sci-Fi Shows That Are Absolutely Worth Watching
Science fiction has been a part of television for almost as long as the medium has been mainstream. The first, "Captain Video and His Video Rangers," premiered in 1949, and it didn't take long for other networks to hop on board and develop their own sci-fi series. Modern science fiction shows tend to cost a lot of money to produce, thanks to the need for large-scale special effects, unique sets, and costumes, which isn't a new aspect of their production.
Older series were also expensive. Shows like "Star Trek" and "Lost in Space" weren't cheap. Still, some of the best sci-fi shows were shot on shoestring budgets, creating alien worlds through cheaply produced backdrop paintings, lighting effects, and whatever spare parts were lying around that could be whipped up into some crazy doodad or another. While they didn't cost much to make, many low-budget science fiction offerings on the small screen were still worth a watch.
Many are among the best known and highly regarded of the genre. It's true that low-budget sci-fi shows tend to look cheaply made, but that's not always the case. Some weave complex narratives within nuanced settings to tell fantastic stories regardless of the budget. Others ask the viewer to accept that someone is an alien because of a little latex and paint. Whatever the case, each of these 10 low-budget science fiction shows cost relatively little to shoot, and they're all well worth watching despite the money spent making them.
The Twilight Zone
"The Twilight Zone" is one of those shows that most people have heard of, even if they've never sat down to view one of its many must-watch episodes. The series' episodes are all stand-alone stories that revolve around unusual, often supernatural events. They're typically surreal, and they almost always end with a clear moral or shocking twist. This helped make "The Twilight Zone" a compelling series that fans tuned in to watch for the five seasons it was on the air.
While "The Twilight Zone" was top-tier entertainment, it was not produced on a large budget, though costs would have risen had it been shot in color. The first season consists of 36 episodes, and thanks to Martin Gram's book "The Twilight Zone: Unlocking the Doors to a Television Classic," the cost of its first season is known to be exactly $1,955,399.41. While some episodes were undoubtedly more expensive than others, the average cost per episode was around $54,317 (around $604,896 in 2026).
Modern half-hour shows can cost significantly more, thanks to cast salaries. For example, a single episode of "Friends" cost $10 million by Season 10 in 2002, though it was less expensive in the beginning. "The Twilight Zone" required comparatively lower costs to tell its stories, which varied considerably from one episode to the next. Its success proved the viability of anthologies on television, opening the door for those that followed, including similarly surreal shows like "Alfred Hitchcock Presents," "Amazing Stories," and "Black Mirror."
Doctor Who
If there's one show that springs to most people's minds for low-budget sci-fi, it's probably "Doctor Who." While the series is the longest-running science fiction show of all time, it has never had a massive budget. That's mostly indicative of classic "Who," but even the revival series in 2005 didn't blow its budget compared to similar series. The original series was obviously cheap, but that didn't detract from its brilliant storytelling, showing what great writing and acting can accomplish when the network tightens its purse strings.
"Doctor Who" has featured numerous Doctors, played by many talented actors. For much of its history, they performed opposite crummy-looking aliens, but fans didn't care. When the series premiered in 1963, it had a per-episode budget of £2,000 ($5,600 at the time). Adjusted to 2026 dollars, that amounts to $59,316. That's such a small amount of money, it's a wonder that anyone got paid. On top of a low production budget, the assigned studio space featured ancient equipment, complicating the process.
Costs rose, and threats from the network curbed much of the showrunners' ambitions. Despite the constraints, everyone worked within the limitations provided, and they made it work. Given the paltry sum allotted to the production of "Doctor Who," it's no wonder that the titular lead's "spaceship" is little more than a wooden box. That not only worked, but it became iconic, and the TARDIS remains a centerpiece of the franchise more than 60 years after its introduction.
The Outer Limits
The success of "The Twilight Zone" produced a number of similar series that cashed in on the concept. "The Outer Limits" is an early example, premiering in 1963, while "The Twilight Zone" was still dominating the airwaves. The primary difference between the two anthology series is that while "The Twilight Zone" strayed into science fiction often, "The Outer Limits" was firmly settled there. Each episode is its own story and ends with a plot twist or other surprise that drives the point home.
While not incredibly successful, having aired for only two seasons, "The Outer Limits" received a 1995 revival and is ingrained in popular culture. "The Outer Limits" is a one-hour show, so it's twice the length of the series that inspired its creation. One-hour shows that premiered in the 1960s had budgets reaching as high as $250,000 per episode, as in the case of "Land of the Giants." "Star Trek," which premiered three years after "The Outer Limits," cost around $185,000, which was already on the high end for the period.
A single episode of "The Outer Limits" ran the network around $120,000, which amounts to around $1.27 million in 2026. Comparing that figure to modern one-hour science fiction shows, it's a tiny sum. The final season of "Stranger Things" cost Netflix $30 million per episode, while less effects-heavy series like "The Walking Dead" cost around $3.4 million per episode in Season 1, which relied primarily on makeup for its effects, not CGI.
The Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy
While the BBC has been responsible for some fantastic television, it has never been happy to shell out a ton of cash for its projects. This is evident in the TV adaptation of Douglas Adams' "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." It was initially a radio sitcom that premiered in 1978, and the following year, Adams published it as a book. Only two years later, the BBC released a six-episode miniseries, "The Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy," which looks cheap but is remarkably entertaining.
The miniseries is effectively a movie broken up into six parts, and while its production budget is unknown, it doesn't compare to science fiction movies of the period. "The Hitch Hiker's Guide to the Galaxy" premiered in 1981, which is the same year that "Time Bandits" and "Escape From New York" premiered. Those two films have an average production budget of $5.5 million, and while it's unclear what the BBC spent on its adaptation of Adams' work, it's likely less than half.
This is never more evident than in the depiction of Zaphod Beeblebrox's (Mark Wing-Davey) second head. It looks less like the actor's own head and more like a papier-mâché model with a wig. Given the clear budgetary constraints, it's not bad, but it's also something you might find in an early episode of "Doctor Who." Despite this, the BBC miniseries has more charm and entertainment value than the 2005 feature film, which cost $50 million to produce.
Red Dwarf
As much attention as "Doctor Who" gets, "Red Dwarf" is one of the most rewatchable sci-fi shows of all time. Admittedly, so is "Doctor Who," but fewer people outside the United Kingdom are aware of "Red Dwarf's" existence, despite the fact that it's been on television for over 22 years. The series focuses on the last living human, awakened after 3 million years on the mining ship Red Dwarf. It's filled with all kinds of wacky characters and interesting alien species — it's also another cheaply produced classic.
When the show premiered in 1988, it didn't get a budget in line with what the series creators hoped to achieve. This didn't hamper the production, which used any and all methods possible to pinch pennies and create a realistic spaceship setting. The early days featured reused sets and creative techniques to establish the setting, using whatever they had on hand. It's not clear what the budget was per episode, but it wasn't much.
The production team had to run around with exposed lighting rigs to shoot the scenes wherever they could. The series' production budget is unknown, though some claims suggest that "Red Dwarf's" entire special effects budget was £30,000 per season. That amounts to around $140,177 in 2026, or around $23,363 per episode, when adjusted for inflation. According to series lead Craig Charles, he was paid £600 per episode in Season 1, or around $2,803 in 2026 dollars, which is an incredibly low salary for a popular science fiction show.
Mystery Science Theater 3000
One of the cheapest productions of the late 20th century is undoubtedly "Mystery Science Theater 3000," which started out as a local television broadcast on KTMA-TV in 1988. The version that most people are familiar with is the one found on Comedy Central, beginning on its precursor, The Comedy Channel, for its first two nationwide seasons. Because the show uses preexisting films as its centerpiece, it didn't require a huge budget, and in the beginning, it was almost nothing.
The actual cost for the first 21 episodes that ran on KTMA isn't clear, but it was certainly less than what it cost on The Comedy Channel. The budget for "MST3K's" first season on cable television was only $35,000 per episode. This was in 1989, and adjusted for inflation, that's around $91,486, which isn't much for a show that ran for 90 minutes. The B-movies viewed on the series were often edited for length, but it still kept the bulk of the film that the characters riffed on in each episode.
The show went off and back onto the air multiple times, and in 2015, a successful Kickstarter project revived it with the help of nearly 50,000 fans. The campaign, plus add-ons, raised over $6.3 million, resulting in the production of 14 episodes. Costs went into purchasing the rights to some seriously bad movies and other non-production expenses, but the format continued to allow for relatively inexpensive sci-fi compared to other series of the mid-2010s.
Æon Flux
Animation, by its nature, is expensive, though there are ways to cut costs, and one of the lowest-budget animated sci-fi shows ever on TV was MTV's "Æon Flux." If you're unfamiliar, you should check it out because "Æon Flux" is one of many sci-fi TV shows with a cult following that everyone needs to watch. The avant-garde science fiction series centered around a tall dominatrix set within a German Expressionistic, surreal, dystopic future started out as a series of shorts sans dialogue.
The series launched on MTV's Liquid Television imprint in 1992 as a six-part series of short films, followed by five episodes. By 1995, MTV picked it up for full development with an order for 10 half-hour episodes. Everything about "Æon Flux" was experimental, from its setting and deeply expressionistic visuals to its lead and animation style. The cost of production for episodes of "Æon Flux" isn't publicly available. Still, given the short nature of its premiere episodes and the lack of dialogue, it couldn't have been much.
Modern 2D animation costs between $1,500 to $10,000 per minute, and "Æon Flux's" initial serials in "Liquid Television" ran for less than two minutes. That suggests that the production cost for the initial episode was between $3,000 and $20,000 in today's dollars. Given the scope of the animation, the actual costs likely fall within the mid-range of that estimate. The full-scale episodes certainly cost more, but for a popular sci-fi series, even a short-duration one, "Æon Flux" was incredibly inexpensive.
Babylon 5
While "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was still killing it on network television, a new series written by famed comic book scribe J. Michael Straczynski called "Babylon 5" crept onto the airwaves. The show had about half the budget of "TNG," but that didn't stop the series from building up a huge following of fans. "Babylon 5" ran for five seasons, consisting of 110 episodes and another six made-for-TV movies, making it a significant player in '90s science fiction television.
In a post on X, Straczynski wrote that "Babylon 5" "started out with a budget of around $650K and ended up a little over $800K in year five." While $650,000 sounds like a lot of money, and it is to an individual, for a science fiction series that churned out hourlong episodes, it was the very definition of shoestring. Adjusted for inflation, $650,000 in 1993 is around $1.45 million in 2026. By comparison, an episode of "TNG" in the early '90s cost around $1.3 million, or $2.9 million in today's dollars.
According to Straczynski, the low budget required conservative scripts, resulting in fewer effects than other shows of the period. Despite these limitations, VFX designer Ron Thornton found cost-cutting measures. He used dated computer equipment for the show's CG elements. This made it possible to depict what was written in the scripts with as little money as possible, and it all worked out well. Fans didn't care that the show had a cheap look.
Battlestar Galactica
While the original 1978 "Battlestar Galactica" series flopped, it was nonetheless an expensive program for the time. It took a while, but fans finally got a rebooted series in 2004, and it quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. You might think that "Battlestar Galactica" cost a lot to make, seeing as it features a lot of special effects, CGI Cylons, and space battles, but in reality, it was a shoestring budget all the way. If you watch a few episodes, you'll notice that the sets and scenes are somewhat grimy.
This gives it a more down-to-earth look than you'd find in something like "Star Trek." This was intentional. It grounds the series while showing the struggle of the humans fighting (and often fleeing from) the Cylons. While this was purposeful, it was also necessary. Production was limited by a budget that constrained the series' stories. Katee Sackhoff, who played Starbuck in "Battlestar Galactica," jokingly told Syfy in reference to working in "The Mandalorian," "Our catering budget is probably the entire budget of 'Battlestar Galactica.'"
It's unclear what the actual production budget for an episode of "BSG" was when it aired, but some estimates put it at around $1.5 million per episode in 2004. That's not a paltry sum by any measure, but given the scope of the series' VFX and its massive ensemble cast, that $1.5 million was stretched to the breaking point. Comparatively, other sci-fi shows of the period, like "Fringe," cost around $4 million per episode.
Torchwood
The 2005 "Doctor Who" revival series was incredibly successful, and it didn't take long for spin-offs to hit the airwaves. "Torchwood" was easily the best of these. It focused on Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) and alien encounters centered around Cardiff, Wales. Like the show that spawned it, "Torchwood" relied on a limited budget to tell its stories. While this included a CGI pterodactyl and some other costly VFX, for the most part, "Torchwood" was considerably low-budget for a sci-fi series in 2006.
The BBC doesn't spill its tea often in regard to its budgets, but the production quality of its series clearly shows how little money was invested. This has been the format for decades, and it works, so "Torchwood" is another in a long line of great BBC content that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. When it first aired, "Torchwood" had little financial backing, but that changed in 2011 when Starz kicked in additional cash to bring the production to the United States as the poorly received "Torchwood: Miracle Day."
Before that happened, the show operated on a relatively low budget, though the network gave it more money than some of its other shows produced at the same time. One benefit "Torchwood" had was the use of sets and props previously used in "Doctor Who," reducing its cost in crafting those items, including an unseen giant robot head that was made on a budget of absolutely nothing.