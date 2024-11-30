Did Star Wars Copy Dune? A Sci-Fi Ripoff Conspiracy Explained

All art borrows from other art, and that's doubly true when it comes to genre fiction. The world of sci-fi is a constantly growing pile of references, homages, and callbacks. No matter what medium a story is written in or who pens it, it's bound to pull inspiration from its predecessors. Of course, some inspiration is more obvious than others, as in the case of George Lucas' "Star Wars" and Frank Herbert's "Dune."

The question of "Star Wars" ripping off "Dune" has been around ever since Darth Vader first appeared on the silver screen back in 1977. It wasn't Vader himself who drew the most direct comparisons, but numerous other aspects of the film seemed borrowed or at least loosely adapted from Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel. In all fairness, though, pretty much every major sci-fi (and even fantasy) story crafted in the immediate wake of the first "Dune" novel (1965) pulled from Herbert's complex world of sandworms, future sight, rebellion, and space politics. It was a common point of comparison for many subsequent sci-fi stories, but that doesn't mean that Lucas didn't also take particular inspiration from the book. Or, at least, it's always seemed that way.

While Lucas has largely avoided the topic over the years, Herbert had some strong words for "Star Wars" back when it first premiered and took the world by storm. In the interest of science, let's take a look at some of the ways "Star Wars" clearly borrows from "Dune," as well as some ways in which it sets itself firmly apart.