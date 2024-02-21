Dune 2's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Critics United

"Dune: Part Two" is another critical hit for director Denis Villeneuve. In 2021, the acclaimed Canadian director debuted "Dune," his long-awaited adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel. The film, which covers about half of Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) quest to liberate Arrakis, received significant praise and was a box office triumph, grossing over $400 million worldwide despite receiving a simultaneous streaming release. Now, Villeneuve and his team of creatives have returned to wrap up the young messiah's journey.

Unsurprisingly, the filmmaker has done it again, with "Dune: Part Two" receiving near-unanimous raves. Looper critic Reuben Baron is enamored with the picture, calling it a "thinking person's blockbuster that works equally effectively as the middle act of an epic tragedy and as top-notch popcorn entertainment." He is particularly enthusiastic about the film's action sequences and strong performances in his 9/10 review.

Most critics seem to agree with Baron's assessment, as "Dune: Part Two" currently boasts a 97% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this writing. That number will likely fluctuate as more critics weigh in, but it boasts a higher mark than its predecessor, which has an 83% rating. For fans of the franchise, this is fantastic news. Audiences have patiently waited decades to see Herbert's lush, complex world receive a worthy adaptation, and they've finally got it.