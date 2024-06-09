Why Raised By Wolves Was Canceled After Only Two Seasons

Aaron Guzikowski's "Raised by Wolves" is that rare gem of modern television — a wholly original genre series, critically acclaimed, with a cast devoid of big stars. In an era when adaptations reign supreme and studios put so much stock in name recognition, it's rare for such a show to even be greenlit, let alone given a sizable budget. The strong reviews that the bingeworthy sci-fi show earned over its two-season run remain proof that such experiments can indeed pay dividends. Unfortunately, that experiment, and the series' notable success, was cut short.

"Raised by Wolves" was canceled after just two seasons on HBO in June 2022. Later that year, it was removed from HBO Max, which has since been renamed to simply Max. All of these decisions were made after WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO, was merged with Discovery to form Warner Bros. Discovery. Under new CEO David Zaslav, many such cancellations and removals occurred. Nearly or entirely completed films like "Batgirl" and "Coyote vs. Acme" were killed to be used as tax write-offs, and already released shows like "Infinity Train" were taken off of HBO Max for the same reason.

"It's not surprising, especially after the news of the mergers and what is happening at Warner, that a lot of shows are not having their stories finished," star Abubakar Salim wrote after the cancellation announcement on Twitter, since renamed X. Still, for the show's many fans, that likely wasn't a very satisfying explanation.