10 Biggest Changes Supergirl Made From The Comics

Contains spoilers for "Supergirl"

It's natural for comic book movies to take some inspiration from the comics rather than come up with an entire new story. "The Dark Knight" borrows elements from "The Killing Joke" and "The Long Halloween," for example. Director James Gunn had "All-Star Superman" in mind when making his 2025 Superman film. But when it comes to the new "Supergirl," there's really only one comic book you need to look to for insight.

The film borrows almost exclusively from the 2021 comic book run "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" from writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. The story involves Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, getting recruited by a young girl whose father was murdered by the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. The two embark on a "True Grit"-like journey where Ruthye wants Kara's help in killing the man who destroyed her family.

The film has pretty much the same inciting incident. Krem (Matthias Schoenaerts) commits a grave injustice against Ruthye (Eve Ridley), and only Supergirl (Milly Alcock) can help. Looper's review of "Supergirl" called it a "flawed superhero movie," and once you see what the comic was able to accomplish, you'll probably agree there was a better movie hiding under the surface.