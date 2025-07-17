Wait, So Supergirl's A Party Girl Now? We Explain...

Contains spoilers for "Superman"

Following the resounding success of James Gunn's "Superman," the quest to build out a viable DC Universe in multiplexes will continue next year with "Supergirl." You can get all the best available intel on the big-screen comeback of Kara Zor-El via our extended recap video, linked above. And anyone with any interest in superhero cinema should absolutely have their eyes on "Supergirl" — which will, in many ways, be an even bigger test of the genre's continued viability than "Superman."

We've already gotten our first glimpse at the brand new DCU's Supergirl near the end of "Superman." Played by "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock, Supergirl turns up drunk at the Fortress of Solitude to get her dog Krypto back from her cousin Kal-El, aka Superman (David Corenswet), who has been on dog-sitting duty. The raucousness of Alcock's brief appearance, which sets up the "Supergirl" movie, is compounded by the words of James Gunn himself, who told Screen Rant that the DCU's version of Kara will be "a total mess" due to her unique background.

"[Superman has] had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy," Gunn said. "And [Supergirl's] background was much different than that." While we wait for "Supergirl" to clarify what Gunn meant, Kara's apparent party-girl personality does have precedent in the comics. In fact, that precedent even points to where in the DCU timeline "Supergirl" might take place.