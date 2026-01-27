DC Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Jason Momoa's Lobo Look In Supergirl

The next chapter of the DC Cinematic Universe is gearing up for its big screen arrival, and fans are all saying the same thing after seeing Jason Momoa's Lobo in the flesh for the first time via a recently-released "Supergirl" movie teaser. Want to hear even more of their thoughts? Click the video above and get the lowdown on what devotees of the DCU really think of The 'Bo's debut.

Basically, audiences are raving about what a good match Momoa is for the role. "Jason really was born to play Lobo, he looks PERFECT. It's like you shook a comic and he fell right out of it," observed X user @captaincupkicks. Another enthusiast didn't hesitate to get their all-caps on: "THAT M**********R RIGHT THERE..... IS LOBO!!!!!!" said @wildheartsolar.

Reddit consumers were equally effusive in their praise for the actor. "So Lobo is playing himself!!" said u/hero_786 on the DC_Cinematic subreddit. Meanwhile, u/uncensored_opinions went old school in applauding Momoa's Lobo. "Been waiting for this since Stargate Atlantis," they said, referencing Momoa's portrayal of Ronon Dex on the series. But while the DCU is abuzz with excitement over this tiny taste of the Main Man, no one seems to be more excited about the whole affair than Momoa.