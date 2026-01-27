DC Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Jason Momoa's Lobo Look In Supergirl
The next chapter of the DC Cinematic Universe is gearing up for its big screen arrival, and fans are all saying the same thing after seeing Jason Momoa's Lobo in the flesh for the first time via a recently-released "Supergirl" movie teaser. Want to hear even more of their thoughts? Click the video above and get the lowdown on what devotees of the DCU really think of The 'Bo's debut.
Basically, audiences are raving about what a good match Momoa is for the role. "Jason really was born to play Lobo, he looks PERFECT. It's like you shook a comic and he fell right out of it," observed X user @captaincupkicks. Another enthusiast didn't hesitate to get their all-caps on: "THAT M**********R RIGHT THERE..... IS LOBO!!!!!!" said @wildheartsolar.
Reddit consumers were equally effusive in their praise for the actor. "So Lobo is playing himself!!" said u/hero_786 on the DC_Cinematic subreddit. Meanwhile, u/uncensored_opinions went old school in applauding Momoa's Lobo. "Been waiting for this since Stargate Atlantis," they said, referencing Momoa's portrayal of Ronon Dex on the series. But while the DCU is abuzz with excitement over this tiny taste of the Main Man, no one seems to be more excited about the whole affair than Momoa.
Jason Momoa has wanted to play Lobo for ages
To quote Jason Momoa himself: "Finally." It's no secret that playing Lobo has been one of his acting career goals for some time, and he wasn't afraid to aggressively campaign for the part.
"He's been talking about it forever," DC Studios co-head Peter Safran told Entertainment Weekly. "He was talking about it when he was doing 'Aquaman' with me. He was talking about, 'I'd rather be doing Lobo.' But when the day was announced that [James Gunn and I] got this job [leading DC], he texted both of us, all caps, 'LOBO,' 10 exclamation marks. That was it."
Momoa previously told Entertainment Weekly – before landing the role — that his heart has always been with Stan Lee's favorite DC Comics character. "I collect comics, and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite," Momoa said. "And I always wanted to play Lobo because I'm like, 'Hello? It's the perfect role.'" He added at the time, "I haven't received that call ... but if they ever call me and ask me to play or ask me to audition, I'm there." When he scored the part of Lobo in 2024, he posted an excerpt from that very interview to his Instagram, adding only two words: "They called." Want to hear more fan reactions to Lobo's DCU debut? Watch Looper's video.