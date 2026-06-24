Supergirl Review: Milly Alcock Shines In A Flawed Superhero Movie

"Supergirl" has more to offer when it returns to revenge Western mode, although this is entirely through the characterization of Kara and her reluctance to be a hero. An extended flashback to her final years on Krypton — which features David Krumholtz as her doomed scientist father Jor-El — is the movie's highlight, delivering ambitious, apocalyptic spectacle while getting deeper into the heroine's jaded psyche after being forced to abandon the only home she'd ever known. It also adds weight to her interactions with her cousin in Metropolis (David Corenswet's Superman), whose plucky and naive characterization feels a lot stronger when contrasted with its polar opposite; he needed a foil like Kara in his own vehicle to add weight to his defiantly uncool optimism.

Unfortunately, the movie wants to go further than simply recontextualizing its famous hero as the brooding drifter we've seen in many a Western. It feels self-consciously desperate to be seen as darker than other recent female superhero vehicles, in what I can only assume is an attempt to silence the strawman arguments of misogynistic comic book fans, but not everybody onscreen got the memo. We're introduced to villain Krem murdering a young girl's parents in cold blood and are just as quickly told he's leader of the Brigands; a gang of space pirates who kidnap women and young girls to help breed more children for their dying race. Although a relatively faithful adaptation of the acclaimed "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" storyline, it doesn't know how to handle dark and heavily charged subject matter, and tries to brush each contextual detail about Krem's ultimate intentions under the carpet as fast as they're brought up.

It isn't helped that Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts — previously seen as a brooding hero in Euro arthouse titles like "Bullhead" and "Rust and Bone" — hams up his performance to the point of feeling tasteless, approaching his role as a pantomime villain in a way that suggests he hasn't taken the darker implications of his character seriously either. As the revenge mission against him draws closer, the movie struggles to square the seriousness of having a sex trafficking villain with the humanistic moral about the destructive nature of revenge and never feels more tone deaf. Whoever decided to make the "Supergirl" movie a girlboss "Sound of Freedom" should probably start clearing out their desk at DC headquarters — they won't need one once the underwhelming box office totals come in.

Milly Alcock is a great Supergirl, and it's a shame her take on the character — and the inspired idea to reimagine her as a Western drifter — isn't served by this underwhelming solo vehicle. It's the first sign that James Gunn's DC Universe will be every bit as ill-conceived as Zack Snyder's.

"Supergirl" flies into theaters on June 26.