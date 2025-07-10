The Ending Of James Gunn's Superman Explained

Before we dig into the ending of "Superman," we need to rewind a little bit and take a look at where things stand heading into the finale. The film picks up three years after Superman revealed himself and started saving the world in any number of ways, but when we meet him, he's just lost a battle for the first time.

Superman has recently embroiled himself in an international conflict, halting an invasion of Jarhanpur by the neighboring nation of Boravia and drawing the attention of a superhero known only as "The Hammer of Boravia." What Superman doesn't know is that his new opponent, who's capable of beating him in battle, is actually Ultraman, the creation of Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), who controls the superpowered being from a command center in Metropolis. When Ultraman defeats Superman not once, but twice, Luthor goes to the U.S. government and assures military commanders that he has what he needs to defeat and imprison Superman if necessary.

Meanwhile, in his Clark Kent guise, Superman is working with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) to link Luthor to the war in Boravia, believing that he's orchestrating things behind the scenes. As the reporters work, Luthor gains entry to Superman's Fortress of Solitude and, aided by the Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faria), recovers the entire message that Superman's Kryptonian parents sent with him when they put him on a ship bound for Earth.