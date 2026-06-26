Small Details You Missed In Supergirl

In many ways, "Supergirl" offers exactly what casual audiences have been demanding from comic book movies for some time. With David Corenswet's "Superman" being the only connective tissue, this isn't full to the brim with Easter Eggs, plot lines happening in other corners of the universe, or even a post-credits sequence -– in other words, you don't need to do intensive DC Universe homework to understand what's going on. It's the kind of comic book movie they used to make.

This doesn't mean that there's nothing deeper beneath the surface, however, with several throwaway details in "Supergirl" inviting viewers to fall down rabbit holes about the fascinating DC heroine's history. From the details tweaked from the "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" comic source material to loving tributes to the artists who made that series possible, there are various details throughout that are worth sitting up and paying attention to. And that's without even referencing the fact that, yes, that is Seth Rogen's voice you hear as the alien bus driver; although, with his distinctive vocals, it's not really something anybody in the audience couldn't spot.

Here's our guide to the minuscule moments and throwaway lines of dialogue which hold greater significance –- and represent far weightier character transformations -– than you may have realized.