First Clayface Trailer: The Batman Villain Goes Full Body Horror

Making Superman the focus of the first film in the DC Universe was a no-brainer. The new "Supergirl" trailer feels tonally similar to 2025's "Superman," with the second DCU movie set to explore the more cosmic side of this franchise. You might think the third film would be something like "Wonder Woman" or maybe even "Batman," but you'd be wrong. Instead, we're diving headfirst into body horror territory with the villain-centric "Clayface," coming to cineplexes on October 23, 2026.

The trailer opens with Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) in a hospital with bandages all over his face. There are several quick cuts of various visceral images, like a face getting sliced and injections taking place. This is no doubt part of the procedure that gives Hagen the shape-shifting abilities Clayface is known for. Of course, the truth behind Clayface is that the original iteration in 1940 was just a normal guy using "Clayface" as a name, but most people — especially those who grew up on "Batman: The Animated Series" — will want to see the version that can turn into anybody.

The "Clayface" trailer ends with a stark image of Hagen wiping his face from his forehead to his chin. When he moves his hand, his facial features (eyes, nose, mouth) are completely gone. It's the kind of image that really sticks with you. After seeing the trailer, we're confident in our prediction that "Clayface" is going to be among the movies that will blow you away in 2026.