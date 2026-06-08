Watch This Before You See The Supergirl Movie
After her cameo in 2025's "Superman," the Maiden of Might takes the wheel in Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl." With each passing entry, the vision for James Gunn's DC Universe becomes brighter and clearer, and this film could go a long way in settling the nerves of anxious DC fans. Check out the video above before watching "Supergirl."
Starring "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, "Supergirl" takes the adventure to the cosmos, where she'll need to save her marauding pup, Krypto, and help the young girl Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley). For those who have read Tom King and Bilquis Evely's "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," this story should sound familiar, since the film draws inspiration from the critically acclaimed comic book series. This time, though, it will include Lobo (Jason Momoa), who was part of King's initial comic pitch before the Main Man was dropped altogether.
The second trailer for "Supergirl" had people talking, but now, the question is, will fans show up in droves to turn the movie into a box office hit? Only time will tell.
This version of Supergirl will be different
In The CW, Melissa Benoist's Supergirl is cheerful and optimistic, while Sasha Calle's alternate universe version from "The Flash" movie had been imprisoned and tortured. However, it appears that the DCU's take will differ from all onscreen iterations before.
In an interview with ComicBook.com in 2025, James Gunn pointed out how different Kara Zor-El is from her cousin, Kal-El. "She's kind of a mess," Gunn said. "I mean, she's had real issues growing up. And it is based on the comic where she watched person after person after person dying in front of her as her piece of the planet disintegrated."
Judging by her drunken introduction in "Superman" and certain reveals in the "Supergirl" trailer, Gunn wasn't kidding about where Kara is at this point in her life. She has seen and experienced a lot of tragedy, which has made her world view quite different from her hopeful cousin. Her solo film looks to be an important milestone in her journey to gaining faith and optimism. But before throwing on the red cape yourself to see "Supergirl," be sure to check out the video above to learn more about this unique interpretation.