Watch This Before You See The Supergirl Movie

After her cameo in 2025's "Superman," the Maiden of Might takes the wheel in Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl." With each passing entry, the vision for James Gunn's DC Universe becomes brighter and clearer, and this film could go a long way in settling the nerves of anxious DC fans. Check out the video above before watching "Supergirl."

Starring "House of the Dragon" star Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, "Supergirl" takes the adventure to the cosmos, where she'll need to save her marauding pup, Krypto, and help the young girl Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley). For those who have read Tom King and Bilquis Evely's "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," this story should sound familiar, since the film draws inspiration from the critically acclaimed comic book series. This time, though, it will include Lobo (Jason Momoa), who was part of King's initial comic pitch before the Main Man was dropped altogether.

The second trailer for "Supergirl" had people talking, but now, the question is, will fans show up in droves to turn the movie into a box office hit? Only time will tell.